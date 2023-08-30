Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra

    Raksha Bandhan 2023, on August 30, honors sibling love with rituals like Avani Avittam and Rakhi tying. Auspicious period: August 30 - 31

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings, Mantra ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Its Raksha Bandhan today, a festival that is celebrated with much fervour in the country. This annual celebration is marked by festivity across the nation, as it beautifully commemorates the bond of unconditional love between siblings. During this auspicious day, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as a Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of protection and warding off negative influences. In return, brothers vow to safeguard their sisters and express their affection through gifts and gestures. The sentiments exchanged during Raksha Bandhan serve as a heartwarming reminder to consistently nurture and cherish this unique sibling bond.

    In 2023, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30th. As we prepare to rejoice in the spirit of this special day, let's delve into the essential aspects to remember.

    Puja Rituals: Observing Raksha Bandhan during the Shravan Purnima is vital, avoiding the inauspicious Bhadra timings. Begin the day with a bath before sunrise, followed by performing Deva and Pitra Tarpan rituals. Subsequently, carry out the Upakarma, also known as Avani Avittam. As the day progresses, during the Aparahna period, perform the central ritual of tying the Rakhi on the brother's right wrist. While conducting the ritual, ensure the brother does not sit facing south. Both siblings should cover their heads with a handkerchief or scarf as a sign of respect. The auspicious Ghatasthapana should also be performed as part of the Raksha Bandhan puja.

    Auspicious Timings: The Purnima tithi commences at 10:58 AM on August 30 and extends until 07:05 AM on August 31. This window is considered the most opportune time to carry out the Raksha Bandhan rituals.

    Mantra: || Yen Baddho Bali Raja Danavendro Mahabalah ||

    || Ten Tvaamabhibadnaami Rakshe Maachal Maachal ||

    Raksha Bandhan, beyond its cultural and religious significance, stands as a reminder to cherish the invaluable bond between siblings. As we approach this joyous occasion in 2023, let us embrace the rituals, sentiments, and moments that make Raksha Bandhan a truly heartwarming celebration of love and protection.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
