Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 11-12, and everyone is looking forward to spending quality time with their families. We have compiled a list of the best Rakhi deals to celebrate the sweet and salty sibling bond.

We fight, laugh, and cry together, and the unconditional love between siblings continues. But having a day to celebrate the sacred bond makes it even more special. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 11-12 this year, and everyone is looking forward to spending quality and fun-filled time with their families. No special occasion is complete without delicious food. Following the same, we have compiled a list of some of the best Rakhi deals from restaurants and bakeries for food lovers. Choose your deal and treat your family with soulful food.

Here are some exciting offers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022:

1) Delhi Baking Company

At the Delhi Baking Company, you can personalise your gift basket with various unique bakery additions. Gourmet gift boxes range from INR 1,299 to INR 13,999. The Delhi Baking Company's exciting offerings include the JW Treats Hamper includes assorted mithai, chocolate truffles, and a Rakhi, starting at INR 1,299. For INR 2,699, the JW Festive Hamper includes DBC signature cookies, Zuffon Chili Lime Quinoa Homemade French Chocolate Bark, and Zuffon Peanut Butter Wholly Bean Tea Set. The JW Luxury Chest Hamper, available for INR 9,899 or INR 13,999, epitomises luxury with an extra special hamper of reimagined Indian sweets.

2) CurryNama

The cloud kitchen's new menu is a surefire crowd-pleaser if you and your family enjoy smoky tikkas, juicy kebabs, curries, and tangy chaat. The juicy and succulent OG Paneer Tikka and OG Tandoor Chicken melt in your mouth. If you enjoy chatting with your loved ones over chaat, the Palak Patta Chaat and Kolkata Chenna Chaat are must-haves for this Rakhi. CurryNama has introduced a Haleem Puchka, brimming with the magic of flavours that burst in your mouth. Enjoy 15 per cent off on all direct orders this Rakhi by calling or visiting the CurryNama website.

3) Courtyard By Marriott, Bengaluru

This Rakshabandhan, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal celebrates the sweet bond between siblings at Glazed. Following the festival, the hotel serves exquisite traditional sweets, delectable chocolates, and delicious cakes. Glazed also offers an exclusive Edible Rakhi, Rakhi Cake, and Assorted Chocolate Hamper. The offer is valid from August 4 to 11, 2022.

4) Platform 65

This multi-cuisine restaurant with a toy train theme offers a special deal for Rakhi 2022. If you bring your sibling to the restaurant, you will receive a 10 per cent discount on your food bill. Isn't it wonderful? The offer is valid across all outlets.

5) Sassy Teaspoon, Mumbai and Pune

Sassy Teaspoon offers delicious Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake to celebrate the sweet and salty sibling bond. This moist chocolate cake is layered with caramel chocolate, buttercream, and salted caramel. It is also adorned with a beautiful gold foil. The cake weighs 550 gms and is eggless. The cake is available for pre-order (8097411061 / 8097411062) and will be available in the store one day before Raksha Bandhan at all Sassy Teaspoon locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Location: (Nariman Point/ Bandra/ Juhu/ Powai/ Koregaon Park Nariman Point/ Lower Parel/ Santacruz East/ Oshiwara/ Aundh – Delivery only)

Estimate price: INR 840 +

