Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 easy DIY Rakhi ideas to make the festival special

Raksha Bandhan 2022: With the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day away, here are four do-it-yourself (DIY) Rakhi-making ideas that will make the occasion a little extra special for your brother and you. Try out these ideas and see for yourself how much your brother loves the Rakhi you made, as well as the amount of affection, love and warmth you put in for the process.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival of Rakhi will be celebrated this year on Thursday, August 11. Raksha Bandhan is the biggest and most important festival of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. It is a festival that celebrates their love and bond, as well as the one where the brother promises to always take care of his sister and protect her. On this day, while the sister ties a Rakhi, praying for his long life, and in return, the brother promises to protect her for all his life. Rakhi is not just a thread, but a symbol of a brother-sister relationship. This Raksha Bandhan, if you want your brother to feel a lot more special, then instead of buying a Rakhi from the market, make one at home for him! Here are four DIY ways to make a Rakhi for your brother at home; check out.

A cloth Rakhi: All you need to make this Rakhi is a pair of scissors, a coloured/printed cloth of your choice, fabric glue, a marker and cardboard. Place the cloth on the cardboard, covering it from both sides. With the help of fabric glue, stick the cloth on the cardboard and let it dry for some time. Create a shape of your choice on the cloth and cut it accordingly. You can now make a design on it and can also write a special message for your brother. For the tie-ups, punch in small holes at two corners of the cloth and add a wool string to it. Voila! Your Rakhi is now ready!

Pearl and thread Rakhi: To make a fancy Rakhi adorned with pearls, all you need are pearls, needles, colourful silk threads, fine zari threads and large beads. First of all, thread big pearls in silk thread with the help of a needle. Now wrap the zari around it and tie the knot by applying small beads from both sides.

An aeroplane Rakhi: If you have a baby brother, you can make him an aeroplane Rakhi. All you need is a ribbon of your choice, sketch pens, cardboard, a drawing sheet and glue. Make an aeroplane on the drawing sheet and colour it. Now, place it over the cardboard and cut the outline. Stick the sheet to the cardboard, followed by pasting the cardboard to the ribbon. Your aeroplane Rakhi is ready in just a few minutes! Using the same way, you can make any cartoon Rakhi as well.

