Witness the serene beauty of Puri Blue Flag Beach, Odisha, as sea creatures and plough snails emerge along the golden sands. This pristine beach showcases marine life, coastal biodiversity, and eco-friendly tourism, making mornings truly magical.

A very special and tranquil morning scene was witnessed at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha, as numerous small sea creatures emerged together along the shoreline. The gentle sound of the waves, the golden sands, and the subtle movement of the creatures created a picturesque view that mesmerised early visitors. Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik captured this beautiful moment on video and shared it on his official Instagram account, offering viewers across India a glimpse of nature’s charm and the pristine beauty of a Blue Flag beach.

Sea Creatures in Harmony With Nature

In the video, these tiny sea creatures can be seen arriving with the rolling waves and gradually returning to the water. Their tracks on the sand, combined with the calm morning atmosphere, enhance the peacefulness of the scene. The footage highlights how a clean and well-maintained beach environment allows marine life to thrive naturally.

Morning Peace and the Beauty of the Sea

The rising sun, visible in the video, casts soft light on the waves, creating a soothing and almost meditative atmosphere. Blue Flag Beach is globally recognised not only for its cleanliness and safety but also for supporting the local ecosystem, ensuring that tourists and wildlife coexist harmoniously.

Social Media Praises Natural Beauty

Sudarsan Pattnaik captioned the video:

“Incredible nature 🌊 This morning at Blue Flag Beach, Puri #IncredibleOdisha 🙏”

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with users praising the natural beauty of Odisha. Many described the scene as calming and soothing to the mind, applauding the combination of pristine sands, clean waters, and visible marine life.

Special for Both Tourism and Nature

Puri Beach is already a popular destination for tourists from across India and abroad. Moments like these emphasise how a clean and safe coastal environment supports marine biodiversity while offering visitors a memorable experience. The video also reinforces the importance of maintaining harmony with nature to preserve the ecological and aesthetic value of beaches.

Key Aspects of Plough Snails on Blue Flag Beaches

Plough snails are an important indicator species on Blue Flag beaches, reflecting the health of the coastal ecosystem. These small mollusks contribute to sand aeration, organic matter recycling, and the overall biodiversity of the beach environment. Their presence signifies minimal pollution levels and a well-preserved habitat. Many Blue Flag beaches in India actively monitor plough snails as part of eco-surveillance programmes, ensuring that human activity does not disrupt the delicate marine and shoreline ecosystem.

What Is a Blue Flag Beach?

A Blue Flag beach is a beach that meets stringent criteria across four key areas:

Environmental Education and Information – Displaying information about local ecosystems and sustainable practices.

– Displaying information about local ecosystems and sustainable practices. Water Quality – Ensuring the water is clean, safe, and free from pollutants.

– Ensuring the water is clean, safe, and free from pollutants. Environmental Management – Maintaining eco-friendly facilities, proper waste disposal, and protection of surrounding habitats.

– Maintaining eco-friendly facilities, proper waste disposal, and protection of surrounding habitats. Safety and Services – Providing lifeguards, first-aid equipment, safe access points, and clean restrooms.

Receiving Blue Flag status is a mark of international recognition, demonstrating that the beach adheres to global environmental and safety standards.

Blue Flag Beaches in India

As of 2026, 12 beaches across India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification, recognised globally for environmental excellence, safety, and sustainable tourism. Most of these beaches are located along the coasts of Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka.