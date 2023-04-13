Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results

Among the various dieting ideas, intermittent fasting (IF) is gaining traction. If you choose it, here is a list of things to consume to keep healthy.

Intermittent fasting (IF) is gaining popularity in the dieting industry due to its potential benefits for weight reduction and blood sugar management. While there are time constraints, there are no hard and fast regulations about what you can consume. However, choosing nutritious foods to support your body during fasting times is critical.

Here is a list of some of the most significant items to consume when intermittent fasting:

Avocados

Despite being a high-calorie fruit, avocados are excellent for weight loss owing to their high unsaturated fat content. According to a 2017 study, unsaturated fats help the body stay full even when it doesn't feel full by extending the signals that suggest fullness. Even if hunger pains occur during fasting, this can keep the body from slipping into emergency starvation mode.

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are among the greatest things to eat when intermittent fasting. Including low-calorie carbohydrates like beans and legumes in your diet will help you stay energised throughout your fasting hours.

Furthermore, evidence suggests that meals like black beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas may help with weight loss even without calorie restriction. Incorporating these meals into your intermittent fasting diet can thus be a healthy and helpful decision.

Veggies

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower are ideal alternatives for people who practice intermittent fasting. These vegetables are fibre-rich, assisting digestion and maintaining a healthy gut. Furthermore, fibre can assist in reducing hunger symptoms, making it simpler to stick to a fasting schedule. Moreover, they have been linked to lower cancer risk, making them an excellent supplement to any diet.

While further study is needed to grasp its potential advantages properly, many people have experienced beneficial results from following this eating pattern. It is critical to note that good nutrition and a balanced diet are still required throughout eating times and that a healthcare expert should review any major modifications to one's diet.

