    Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    This summer, as mercury levels rise, boost your wardrobe and adapt to the latest trends. It's a beautiful time to try new looks and experiment. Keep an eye out for what will remain popular this summer.

    Sustainable and ethical fashion: These solutions are becoming increasingly in demand as customers become more conscious of the adverse environmental effects of fast fashion. With companies like LIVA incorporating eco-friendly procedures and materials in their designs, this trend is anticipated to continue and intensify in the upcoming years.
     

    Polka dots and bright colours: After a few years of muted neutrals, vibrant hues and patterns are returning. Every clothing, including dresses, jeans, and accessories, will feature eye-catching designs and brilliant colours. Polka dots will rule summer fashion this year.

    Oversized clothing: Designers recently debuted billowy dresses, relaxed-fit slacks and oversized blazers on the runway, continuing the trend of oversized and loose-fitting clothes. With apparel that allow the wearer to move freely and comfortably, this trend is all about comfort.

    Cutouts and sheer fabrics: The seasons gone by have seen a rise in the popularity of cutouts and sheer fabrics, and this trend is predicted to continue. Dresses and tops will likely feature brilliant cuts, and sheer fabrics will be creatively layered over other items.

    Elevated loungewear: Loungewear has become a crucial component of many people's wardrobes due to the growth of remote employment and virtual events. The fashion is now moving towards more elegant loungewear options, like lavish loungewear sets and stylish separates that can be worn up or down.

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler and all-round RR tame CSK by 3 runs in a thriller; Yellow Army heartbroken

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

