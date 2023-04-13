Check out these 5 must-try styles to transform your summer wardrobe

This summer, as mercury levels rise, boost your wardrobe and adapt to the latest trends. It's a beautiful time to try new looks and experiment. Keep an eye out for what will remain popular this summer.

Sustainable and ethical fashion: These solutions are becoming increasingly in demand as customers become more conscious of the adverse environmental effects of fast fashion. With companies like LIVA incorporating eco-friendly procedures and materials in their designs, this trend is anticipated to continue and intensify in the upcoming years.



Polka dots and bright colours: After a few years of muted neutrals, vibrant hues and patterns are returning. Every clothing, including dresses, jeans, and accessories, will feature eye-catching designs and brilliant colours. Polka dots will rule summer fashion this year.

Oversized clothing: Designers recently debuted billowy dresses, relaxed-fit slacks and oversized blazers on the runway, continuing the trend of oversized and loose-fitting clothes. With apparel that allow the wearer to move freely and comfortably, this trend is all about comfort.

Cutouts and sheer fabrics: The seasons gone by have seen a rise in the popularity of cutouts and sheer fabrics, and this trend is predicted to continue. Dresses and tops will likely feature brilliant cuts, and sheer fabrics will be creatively layered over other items.

