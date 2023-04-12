Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From reducing cholesterol levels to aiding kidney stones, 5 benefits of having lemon in your diet

    Lemon, a citrus fruit, which is high in vitamin C and citric acid. The sour fruit assists in cholesterol reduction, weight loss, and the prevention of anaemia, cancer, skin disorders, and hair difficulties.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Citrus limon is a flowering plant with vitamin C, citric acid, and essential oil. Lemons are nutritious fruit with a unique flavour and scent. When coupled with warm water and honey, lemon's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities assist in preserving kidney cells and aid weight reduction. According to Ayurveda, combining lemon with salt is a common therapy for nausea since it promotes digestion.

    Furthermore, lemon oil can be blended with essential oils, such as rosemary, lavender, or olive oil, to alleviate stress, tension, and related symptoms. Here are some great citrus fruit advantages.

    Reduces cholesterol levels: Lemons' essential vitamin C, fibre content, and plant-based components can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to studies, consuming 24 grammes of citrus fibre extract daily for a month reduced overall blood cholesterol levels. Hesperidin and diosmin, two plant compounds found in lemons, have been shown to lower cholesterol levels.  

    Iron deficiency is the most prevalent cause of anaemia in premenopausal women. Lemons have little iron but are abundant in vitamin C and citric acid, which can aid in reducing anaemia risk by increasing iron absorption from meals.

    Reduces cancer risk: Lemons may help reduce the risk of breast cancer and other malignancies in general. Plant compounds such as hesperidin and d-limonene may also aid in treating breast cancer.

    Helps with kidney stones: Sour fruit helps with kidney stone management by reducing the deposition of calcium oxalate crystals, which is the primary cause of kidney stones.

    Lemon, high in Vitamin C and antioxidants, boosts immunity, assists in the fight against many illnesses, and relieves cough and cold symptoms. Because of its antimicrobial properties, Lemon can also be utilised to treat skin disorders. Lemon juice should always be diluted before use to avoid skin and scalp irritation caused by the juice's acidity.

