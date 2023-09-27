Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently celebrated their wedding with a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. The event was attended by their close friends, family members, and notable politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Aaditya Thackeray. Renowned figures from the entertainment industry, such as Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and Harbhajan Singh, were also present to share in the joyous occasion.

Initially, there were plans to hold wedding receptions in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Mumbai. However, recent reports suggest changes in the couple's reception plans. The receptions in Delhi and Chandigarh have been canceled, and instead, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will host one grand reception party in Mumbai.

According to sources, the reception in Mumbai is scheduled to take place on October 4. The event is expected to be attended by Bollywood celebrities and Parineeti's co-stars. Parineeti had initially envisioned a more intimate wedding in Udaipur, with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, was unable to attend the Udaipur wedding due to her work commitments. However, she shared heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds on social media. Priyanka posted pictures of Parineeti and Raghav from the wedding and wrote a touching message, welcoming Raghav to the Chopra family and sending love and blessings for their lifelong happiness.

The wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has garnered significant attention, with well-wishes pouring in from family, friends, and admirers. The couple's decision to host a single reception in Mumbai marks a change in their celebration plans, focusing on a more centralized and memorable event for their loved ones and well-wishers.

