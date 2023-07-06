Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons

    As the pitter-patter of raindrops paints a mesmerizing picture outside, it's time to arm yourself with a secret weapon against the monsoon blues: fruits that are not only irresistibly juicy but also bursting with immune-boosting powers!

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 9:09 PM IST

    Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and fortify your body's defences with a medley of vibrant and nutrient-packed fruits. From the zingy zest of oranges, packed with vitamin C punch, to the tropical magic of papaya, brimming with digestion-friendly enzymes, and the exotic allure of kiwi, loaded with antioxidants - we've handpicked the perfect allies for your immune system. But that's not all! Brace yourself for the explosive goodness of pomegranates, shielding you with their antioxidant armour, and the berry bonanza featuring strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, each packed with their own nutritional superpowers.

    ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise and team built and destroyed train for epic stunt scene

    From the tangy burst of oranges, loaded with immune-boosting vitamin C, to the luscious papaya, rich in digestion-aiding enzymes, and the zesty kiwi, brimming with antioxidants, we have handpicked the top five fruits that will make your taste buds dance while bolstering your immune system. But wait, we haven't forgotten the jewel-like pomegranates and the vibrant assortment of berries that offer a symphony of flavors, along with their formidable arsenal of vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties.

    Here are 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in monsoons:

    1. Oranges:

    Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which play a vital role in fighting off infections. Oranges are also a good source of antioxidants that can protect your cells from damage.

    2. Papaya:

    Papaya is packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, and other essential nutrients. It contains an enzyme called papain, which has anti-inflammatory properties and aids digestion. The high vitamin C content in papaya can help strengthen your immune system.

    3. Kiwi:

    Kiwi is a small fruit but packs a powerful punch when it comes to immunity. It is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. Kiwi also contains dietary fibre, which is beneficial for digestion. Including kiwi in your diet can help support a strong immune system.

    4. Pomegranate:

    Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and ellagic acid. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, and support a healthy immune system. Pomegranate seeds are also a good source of fibre, which aids in digestion.

    5. Berries:

    Berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help boost immunity. They are particularly rich in vitamin C and other phytochemicals that have immune-boosting properties. Berries also provide dietary fibre and have anti-inflammatory effects.

    ALSO READ: Citadel: Amazon CEO bashes makers for failure of Priyanka Chopra's action series after spending $250 million

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 9:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates ATG EAI

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider ATG EAI

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider

    7 Delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season MSW EAI

    7 delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season

    Unlocking the Healing Power of Lavender: 7 Medicinal Benefits Explored MSW EAI

    Unlocking the healing power of Lavender: 7 medicinal benefits explored

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time MSW EAI

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 must-read detective books of all time

    Recent Stories

    Congress being deceitful over Uniform Civil Code: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Congress being deceitful over Uniform Civil Code: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Opposition walks out of Parliamentary panel meeting after plea to discuss Manipur violence is denied

    Opposition walks out of Parliamentary panel meeting after plea to discuss Manipur violence is denied

    Kerala rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed on July 7; Check details anr

    Kerala rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed in three districts on Friday; Check details

    cricket Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 iconic quotes from 'Captain Cool' osf

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 iconic quotes from 'Captain Cool'

    Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as in-charge of party's student wing NSUI AJR

    Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as in-charge of party's student wing NSUI

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon