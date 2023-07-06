Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons

As the pitter-patter of raindrops paints a mesmerizing picture outside, it's time to arm yourself with a secret weapon against the monsoon blues: fruits that are not only irresistibly juicy but also bursting with immune-boosting powers!

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and fortify your body's defences with a medley of vibrant and nutrient-packed fruits. From the zingy zest of oranges, packed with vitamin C punch, to the tropical magic of papaya, brimming with digestion-friendly enzymes, and the exotic allure of kiwi, loaded with antioxidants - we've handpicked the perfect allies for your immune system. But that's not all! Brace yourself for the explosive goodness of pomegranates, shielding you with their antioxidant armour, and the berry bonanza featuring strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, each packed with their own nutritional superpowers.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise and team built and destroyed train for epic stunt scene

From the tangy burst of oranges, loaded with immune-boosting vitamin C, to the luscious papaya, rich in digestion-aiding enzymes, and the zesty kiwi, brimming with antioxidants, we have handpicked the top five fruits that will make your taste buds dance while bolstering your immune system. But wait, we haven't forgotten the jewel-like pomegranates and the vibrant assortment of berries that offer a symphony of flavors, along with their formidable arsenal of vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in monsoons:

1. Oranges:

Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which play a vital role in fighting off infections. Oranges are also a good source of antioxidants that can protect your cells from damage.

2. Papaya:

Papaya is packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, and other essential nutrients. It contains an enzyme called papain, which has anti-inflammatory properties and aids digestion. The high vitamin C content in papaya can help strengthen your immune system.

3. Kiwi:

Kiwi is a small fruit but packs a powerful punch when it comes to immunity. It is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. Kiwi also contains dietary fibre, which is beneficial for digestion. Including kiwi in your diet can help support a strong immune system.

4. Pomegranate:

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and ellagic acid. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, and support a healthy immune system. Pomegranate seeds are also a good source of fibre, which aids in digestion.

5. Berries:

Berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help boost immunity. They are particularly rich in vitamin C and other phytochemicals that have immune-boosting properties. Berries also provide dietary fibre and have anti-inflammatory effects.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Amazon CEO bashes makers for failure of Priyanka Chopra's action series after spending $250 million