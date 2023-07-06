Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise and team built and destroyed train for epic stunt scene

    Tom Cruise and his team constructed and destroyed a train from scratch for a thrilling scene in Mission Impossible 7, showcasing their commitment to practical filmmaking

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Tom Cruise and his team are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring an exhilarating experience for fans with the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, also known as Mission Impossible 7. In a new behind-the-scenes video, the team revealed that they constructed an entire train from scratch for a jaw-dropping fight scene, only to eventually destroy it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

    Tom Cruise himself explained the thought process behind the train sequence, stating, "When we started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, an action sequence on a train was something we knew we always wanted to do." The team aimed to build upon their previous films and apply their knowledge to create a practical and authentic experience for the audience.

    The video showcased the immense effort put into the train scene. Not only did the team construct the train's exteriors, but they also assembled the interior coaches and ran the train on actual tracks. As seen in the trailer, the train is shown running off a cliff, emphasizing the high-stakes nature of the scene. The team revealed that they had only one opportunity to get it right, adding to the intensity and pressure surrounding the production.

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Their objective is to track down a new weapon that poses a threat to humanity, ensuring it does not fall into the wrong hands. With the future's control and the fate of the world at stake, and with dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe unfolds. Ethan is faced with a formidable, enigmatic enemy, forcing him to prioritize his mission above all else, even the lives of his loved ones.

    The dedication and commitment demonstrated by Tom Cruise and the entire team behind Mission Impossible 7 are evident in their efforts to create a remarkable cinematic experience. By constructing and destroying an entire train for a single scene, they aim to provide audiences with an unforgettable thrill when the film hits theaters.

