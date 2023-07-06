Citadel: Amazon CEO bashes makers for failure of Priyanka Chopra's action series after spending $250 million

Amazon reportedly spent $250 million (Rs 2,000 crore) on Citadel, which failed to impress the audiences and netizens/ It resulted in the series becoming a dud. Now the OTT giant is demanding answers from makers for this massive failure of the series on a global level.

Global star Priyanka Chopra is a big name today in Hollywood. She recently shared screen space with 'Game of Thrones' fame noted star Richard Madden in the spy thriller series Citadel. Citadel, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, mostly received poor and bad reviews from viewers, critics, netizens and fans across the globe. Citadel was a much-awaited spy-actioner-thriller espionage series that marked the OTT debut of global icon Priyanka Chopra and was really awaited by global audiences and fans but the series apparently has failed to impress audiences, netizens and fans resulting in a big failure globally because of which now Amazon CEO has demanded swift answers for the failure of the series after spending so much money.

According to various media reports, Amazon reportedly spent $250 million (Rs 2,000 crore) on Citadel, which failed to impress the audiences. It also has not cracked the top 10 list of most streamed shows this year in the US, generated by Nielsen each year.

A media report has now stated that those familiar with the matter have said that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has requested a meticulous budget analysis for the OTT giant Prime Video's big shows, including Citadel. This news has come in at a time and moment when Amazon is reportedly preparing to lay off tens of thousands of employees. The report further stated that Amazon has a deal with Priyanka, which has not amounted to much.

The first season of Citadel was supposed to cost $20 million per episode and run for eight episodes. However, only six got aired. Also, Joe Russo got appointed director for each episode of the show’s second season to avoid some of the production hassles of the first season. He will reportedly be paid $25 million for the gig.

Meanwhile, Citadel's Italian spinoff has finished production, and the Indian spinoff, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, is currently being shot. Citadel premiered on Prime Video in April. It follows the downfall of a global spy agency. Priyanka and Richard star as two former spies attempting to piece together their pasts and regain their strength to take on the Manticore crime organisation.

