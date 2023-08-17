Onam 2023: Celebrate Chingam 1 with these 6 appetizing dishes

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Embrace the spirit of Onam's Chingam 1 with these mouthwatering dishes. From Kovakka Thoran to the Ela Ada, explore a flavorful array of recipes to make your Onam celebration truly special. by Leona Merlin Antony

    The massive Onam festival in Kerala officially begins on Chingam 1, the first day of the Chingam month according to the Malayalam calendar. What better way to celebrate this important occasion than by putting together a mouthwatering spread of ethnic foods? Here are six meals to make your Chingam 1 celebration more flavorful and festive:

    1. Kovakka thoran

    Add a touch of tradition to your Onam feast with Kovakka Thoran, a Kerala-style side dish. Made from finely chopped ivy gourd stir-fried with coconut, spices, and a hint of curry leaves, this dish delivers a burst of authentic flavours. Its delightful combination of textures and aromatic spices will leave your taste buds dancing

    2. Kaalan

    This delightful curry features tender banana and yam slices cooked in a velvety coconut curd sauce, seasoned with aromatic spices and curry leaves. With its harmonious blend of sweet and tangy notes, Kaalan is a true embodiment of Onam's festive spirit.

    3. Ela Neer Payasam

    This delicacy is crafted from tender coconut water, jaggery, and rice ada, creating a symphony of refreshing flavours and delicate textures. Served chilled and garnished with nuts, this sweet treat offers a perfect finale to your Onam festivities

     

    4. Parippu Curry 

    Onam Sadhya frequently serves this tasty moong dal-based lentil stew. It adds warmth and healthfulness to the feast with its coconut and spice seasoning.

    ALSO READ: Chingam 1 2023: Wishes, messages, status to share on Malayalam New Year

    5. Mango Pickle 

    Bursting with the zesty flavours of raw mangoes, aromatic spices, and mustard oil, this traditional condiment perfectly complements your festive spread. Its vibrant taste and versatility make it a must-have accompaniment for the grand Onam celebration.

     

     

    6. Puli Inji

    The ginger and tamarind chutney Puli Inji, which adds a burst of flavour to the Sadhya, is sweet, tangy, and spicy. Its distinct flavour enhances and provides a palate-freshening ingredient to the other foods.

    ALSO READ: Chingam 1 today: Kerala embraces Malayalam New Year 2023; Know significance, celebrations and more

     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
