    Chingam 1 today: Kerala embraces Malayalam New Year 2023; Know significance, celebrations and more

    Chingam 1, the vibrant onset of the Malayalam New Year in Kerala, ushers in a season of new starts, colorful traditions, and festive fervor.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:57 AM IST

    Chingam 1, also known as Chingam Month or Chingam 1st, is a significant day in the Malayalam calendar, which is used in the Indian state of Kerala. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor. Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar, and Chingam 1 typically falls in August or September, depending on the lunar calendar. This year Chingam 1 falls on August 17. Chingam is the harvest season. People welcome the New Year by dressing traditionally. Men and women both wear mundus and shirts, or set sarees. To start the New Year off right, people visit temples.
     

    Here are some key details about Chingam 1 and its significance:

    New Year Celebration: Chingam 1 is considered the Malayalam New Year's Day, and it is an occasion for new beginnings, fresh starts, and positive changes. It is a time for families to come together, exchange greetings, and engage in various cultural and religious activities.

    Astrological Significance: Chingam 1 is believed to be an auspicious day according to Hindu astrology. It is believed that the sun moves into the zodiac sign of Leo (Simha Rashi) on this day, marking the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of brighter days.

    Festive Preparations: Leading up to Chingam 1, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare traditional feasts. Homes are adorned with intricate floral decorations known as "Pookalam," which are colorful and intricate designs made with various flowers.

    Onam Festival: Chingam 1 also heralds the start of the Onam festival, which is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in Kerala. Onam is a ten-day harvest festival that honors the legendary King Mahabali and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.

    Cultural Events: On Chingam 1 and throughout the Onam festival, various cultural events, including dance performances, music concerts, boat races (Vallamkali), and traditional games, are organized to showcase Kerala's vibrant traditions.

    Feasting: A sumptuous feast known as the "Onam Sadya" is an integral part of the Chingam 1 celebrations. The Sadya is a grand, multi-course vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf, featuring a variety of traditional dishes.

    Harvest Symbolism: Chingam 1 also celebrates the harvest season, symbolizing abundance, prosperity, and thanksgiving for the bounties of nature. It is a time for farmers to rejoice and express gratitude for a successful harvest.

    Overall, Chingam 1 holds deep cultural and religious significance in Kerala and is a time of joyous festivities, cultural expressions, and community bonding. It is a celebration that brings together people from all walks of life to cherish and honor their heritage.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 7:18 AM IST
