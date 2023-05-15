Numerology Prediction for May 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 15, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says your time is excellent. You will be able to use your abilities properly in the advancement of career, spirituality and religion. Your sensitivity will earn you respect in society. Sometimes the atmosphere of the house can become bad when anger arises over a small matter for no reason. It is necessary to correct this defect of yours. There is a successful time in business. Your work speed will increase. Married life will be sweet.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time close to nature to get relief from the rush that has been going on for some time. Being in a peaceful environment will give you a sense of renewed energy and vitality. It is the right time to awaken your interest in artistic and creative work. It is necessary to spend some time with children. Keep track of their activities and company. Discuss any of your problems with a close friend. There is a need to focus more on business at this time. Proper order and harmony will be maintained in the house.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time the planetary position is warning you to focus your attention on tasks related to financial plans. Don't waste time on useless tasks. There can be a talk related to the marriage of a virgin person in the house. Trusting others too much and getting into their talk will be harmful for you. Youth can do any damage related to their career due to wrong entertainment. Any new work and plan in business will not be successful due to current conditions.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will be able to get any task done with your eloquence and working style and you will also get proper success. Although you will feel tired due to running, but the success of the work will take away your fatigue. Keep your ego under control. It can make relationships worse. Identify the value of time. Not working at the right time can hurt you. Also pay attention to the respect of the elders of the house.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will be able to complete your tasks peacefully. Relationships with brothers will also be sweeter. One can seriously consider future plans. A special item is being stolen
    or lost. So save your item. A father and son may have a small quarrel. Control your speech and anger. It can have a negative effect on the arrangement of the house. Take every little
    thing in business seriously. This will make your work successful.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will get the full result of your hard work and dedication. Do any task in a planned manner, success is certain. Problems related to career of youth will be solved. It is necessary to be careful while communicating. Anger can make matters worse. Being overconfident will cause you trouble. So control your anger. You will succeed in any business venture. But do not do credit related transactions as you are less likely to return.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you will be in a mood to spend the day comfortably with family. Afternoon conditions will be very favourable in your favour. Your work will be done properly. The mind will be happy to receive any auspicious information regarding children. Sometimes your self-centeredness and only thinking about yourself can increase the distance with your close relatives.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says you can get some useful information today. The misunderstanding that has been going on for some time in the family will be resolved by your intervention. Financially,
    the time is favourable. The youth will be more serious about their career related activities. Do not try to avoid work due to laziness. At this time, there may be a dispute with the
    brothers regarding the inherited property. You will handle the situation by your proper behaviour.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says the completion of a family related dispute will maintain a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere in the house. At this time you will be busy with many activities. You’re stuck work will get completed easily. Need to control your expenses. Haste and over- enthusiasm can spoil the work. Don't blindly trust anyone. At this time there may be some runaway conditions. Partnership related activities are becoming beneficial. Married life can be happy.

