    Numerology Prediction for March 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on March 8, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says planets are creating good opportunities for you today. The work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed; today there will be success in completing family
    work. Some people may criticize you out of jealousy. Stay away from negative people. Spend some time with children. Business requires more hard work. Expected success in work will be achieved today. Economic condition will be normal. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says following the experience and advice of family elders is very beneficial for you. Spend some time in solitude to maintain peace of mind. Care should be taken in any matter
    related to real estate. There may be a crack in the relationship. It is very important to guide children regarding their studies. Daily income will be good, you may be cheated in loan related matters. Spending some time with family will make you feel relaxed. Unmarried people will get good news.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says do spend your time in spiritual and religious activities. New energy will be imparted. Students will feel proud of completing any of their projects. Parents should be friendly with their children. Too much control can make their nature more stubborn. Circumstances are in your favour business wise. Unmarried people will get good news related to marriage.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says blessings and support of elders will help your destiny. Sometimes your anger and haste creates trouble for you. Spending some time with children will boost their morale.
    Completion of the target will improve economic conditions, create profitable conditions in media and computer related businesses. Spending time with close family will reduce stress and increase sweetness in relationships.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a positive change in the family environment. There may be some happy news from in-laws. Today it will be imperative not to transact money anywhere; youth will be in a state of despair due to not getting success in interviews etc. Use a specific bill while doing any business related work or money transaction, as transparency is very important at this time. Problems may arise in husband-wife relationship.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says any work related to religious rituals can be completed in the house, due to which positive energy will prevail. Any ongoing problem of the child will be solved. Sometimes due to your excessive interference, the atmosphere of the house may deteriorate. There may be a dispute with the brothers regarding something. New achievements will be achieved through the efforts made by you in the current business, it will be beneficial to consult an experienced person.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will be able to devote time to activities of your choice, you will feel new energy today. It is necessary to monitor the activities of children. And a condition like irritability will be seen in their nature. You will not be able to give proper attention to business due to personal busyness. Postpone starting any new work today and focus on the current work. There will be problems related to gas in the stomach.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says today will be spent with family, you will get relief from daily boring routine and you will feel energetic. Focus on new plans and activities in business. Job-seeking people will push you to meet your goals. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. But extramarital affairs can cause trouble. Don't neglect your health due to busyness.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will feel relaxed by interacting with positive people around you. With daily tasks you will be able to complete other tasks very easily. Don't give kids too much slack. Otherwise problems may arise. There will be an end to tension in the ongoing relationship with business partner and employees. A family member will stand shoulder to shoulder with you in critical situations.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
