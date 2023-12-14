Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for December 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 14, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today, an offer can be made to join any important organization. Don't let this sesame go out of hand. At the same time, be aware of your own actions and keep your
    plans secret. In the near future you will get the right result of your hard work. You will not be able to concentrate in business today because of your personal tasks. There can be a little dispute between husband and wife.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the day will be spent hanging out with close relatives and attending a religious function. Happiness and excitement will come from meeting your people after a very long time. It is necessary to maintain flexibility and patience in your nature at this time. The changes you have made in the last few days in business practices will be beneficial. It is important to maintain a pleasant home environment.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you are planning to invest somewhere, today is a great day. Problems related to property or any other work can be solved by a friend, so try. Keep distance from people with negative activity. Accompanying them can bring you down. Wrongdoing can cost money. Husband-wife relationship will be normal. There will be problems like cough, fever.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says now is the right time to complete the tasks that have been disrupted for some time. Today the planetary position and destiny is in your favour, you will get the right result
    according to your hard work and prowess. The economic situation will also be a bit weak today. Friendship with a stranger will grow and any important advice from him will be beneficial for your business. There will be harmony between all the members of the household.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says today, family members will spend time shopping for comfort. The cost will be higher. But his disappointment will be lessened by the happiness of all. Any relative can get
    good news from there. Sometimes the narrowness of your thoughts can upset family members. As well as entertaining the children, you should also focus on your education. It will be difficult to make any decision in the field today.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you are planning to invest in land, buildings, etc., then implement it  immediately, because that investment will be a factor of fortune for you. The youth and children of the household will be able to fulfil their family responsibilities properly. Business people expect retail to deal more in wholesale operations. Both husband and wife will not be able to spend time at home due to busyness.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says interviews can be held with political and social influential people. Keeping in touch with these people will enhance your respect and personality and this contact will be beneficial in the near future. Don’t make the mistake of understanding the feelings of others  at this point. Be careful. Also control unnecessary expenses. The current time is to focus entirely on your business.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the festival preparations at home. At this point the planetary position is in your favour. So spend time completing your important tasks without wasting time. Consider every level of travel planning at this time. Business activities will be good. The family atmosphere will be well maintained. Take care of your health as well as work.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says favourable economic conditions will also increase confidence and morale. Spend some time with experienced and elderly people. At this point it is important to have a pragmatic approach rather than a sentimental one. There will be tension between husband and wife regarding children or any problem in the house. There will be problems of constipation and gas.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
