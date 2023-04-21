Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for April 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on April 21, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month) 

    Ganesha says happy time will be spent with the family in purchasing material related to home maintenance and decoration. Getting complete information about any personal decision  before taking it will save you from making any kind of mistake. It is necessary to change one's behaviour as per time. When dealing with children, it would be appropriate to see them from  their point of view. Don't let a situation of dispute arise in relations with a hostile party. To get success in business activities requires more hard work.  

     

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month) 

    Ganesha says you will be able to perform your work in any situation. There is a possibility of getting stuck work or stuck money back. Many problems will also be solved through  cooperation with relatives. When there is a problem, instead of blaming others, one should think about one's work ability. Students may face some kind of hurdle for higher education.  There will be few problems in business. The atmosphere of the house can be pleasant and happy. Fatigue will prevail over you. 

     

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) 

    Ganesha says in case of confusion on any important issue, discuss with a close person, surely you will get proper advice. The time is favourable. Time management also depends on your  efficiency. You should not ignore your relatives due to being busy with personal activities. Stay in touch with everyone via phone and internet. It is necessary to monitor the activities of  children. There is a need to pay more attention to business activities in this period of recession. Married life can be sweet. Your regular routine will make you healthy and energetic. 

     

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month) 

    Ganesha says finding a solution to the problem that has been going on for some time will bring relief. There may be some trouble in property related works. You will be able to find a  solution to the situation through your aptitude and talent. There is a need to pay special attention to the budget in financial matters. Don't get caught up in anyone else's words, otherwise  they can harm you for their own benefit. A little meditation in spiritual activities will also bring mental relaxation. Don't ignore employee activities. There will be peaceful atmosphere  between husband and wife. There will be concern about the health of an elder member of the family. 

     

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your contribution to society or social activities will be there and recognition will also increase. You will also be busy in cleaning and improving the house. Sharing experience with family members will give you happiness. Before doing any work it will be proper to have full knowledge about it. Lack of experience can leave few tasks unfinished. Do not take any  decision related to government jobs in haste. Focus on current occupation at this time. Husband and wife will be able to find a solution to the problem at home through mutual  understanding and understanding. Health will be a little soft. 

     

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month) 

    Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. Confidence will be maintained. By trying, one can complete one's desired work. However, the toil and effort will be high. Contributing to  children's activities will bring you happiness. Do not interfere in other people's affairs or give unsolicited advice. Some kind of disgrace may fall on you. Consult family members before  deciding on any particular issue. Properly check the deed papers related to purchase or sale of property. You will get full support from spouse and family members. There may be minor  problems related to health. 

     

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your stuck tasks can be completed with the help of a special person. Time will be spent in activities of interest related to your talent and aptitude. So you will get spiritual and mental peace. The planetary position is not very favourable at this time. Do due diligence on any new investment or new job. Online shopping for household items will cost more.  All tasks in business will be completed properly. Married life can be happy. Gas and acidity may be a problem. 

     

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) 

    Ganesha says spending some time in the company of experienced and senior people will also give positive results in your thinking. You will easily adapt to difficult times. There may be  some differences in the relationship. Do not get into any kind of argument with neighbours. This time should be spent peacefully. Do not take any kind of risk in business. Proper order will  be maintained in the house. There may be some fatigue due to heavy work load. 

     

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) 

    Ganesha says it is necessary to change one's daily routine as per time. So that positivity will come in thoughts. Young people are likely to get success in any career related competition. On receiving any sad news, the mind will be disappointed. Do not take any action related to the transaction of rupees. Because of this, the relationship can become bad. Spend some time in  solitude or at a religious place. There may be some loss situation in business related to electrical items. There can be proper harmony between husband and wife. Sudden problem can  lead to stress and anxiety.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
