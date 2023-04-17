Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on April 17, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 12:45 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month) 

    Ganesha says if you are planning to buy a car or property, think seriously about it today as the planetary conditions are very favourable. Also the advice of an experienced person will be  right for you. It is necessary to control your temper. Because sometimes things don't happen according to your mind, you can become uncomfortable. Anger can also spoil your actions. It  is also important to take care of your budget while spending.  

     

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month) 

    Ganesha says you may have a sudden meeting with a special person today. Meeting and interacting with each other can reveal many important things. Financial condition may be  satisfactory. There is a need to be more careful while investing as there is a possibility of some kind of fraud. One may also worry about the health of a family member. There may be a  recessionary atmosphere in the stock market today.  

     

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) 

    Ganesha says today few stuck old tasks can be completed so stay positive and concentrate on your tasks. Even receiving a payment that has been delayed for a long time can strengthen the financial position. So you will feel stress free to a great extent. Do not do anything related to borrowing today. It will not help but may sour the relationship with each other. Be aware that there is a possibility of disputes with neighbours too.  

     

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month) 

    Ganesha says the time is very favourable for working on a plan related to financial affairs. At this time the planetary position is creating a very beneficial environment for you. A plan related to any demanding work at home will also be successful. Pay attention to your work seriously instead of spending time in frolics and fun. Otherwise many of your important tasks may come to a standstill.  

     

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month) 

    Ganesha says the decision taken by you today will prove to be right. Instead of paying attention to what other people say, have faith in your own efficiency. If there is a dispute with a  relative, today is the right time to resolve it. Sometimes your right and angry nature can hinder the work. So it is necessary to keep your nature calm and restrained. Your contribution is  necessary to keep the relationship sweet with the brothers. There may be some kind of loss situation in business today.  

     

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month) 

    Ganesha says today you will be in a relaxed mood. Even though time will pass in fun and entertainment, you will complete your necessary tasks on time. This is a time for dialogue and  strengthening relationships with each other. At this time some doubts may arise in your mind due to which you will feel lack of confidence within yourself. Be careful while choosing any  target.  

     

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your honour and reputation will be among family and society. Be busy with household needs and improvement tasks. You can get busy in all kinds of personal activities  today. Telling a small lie can land you in trouble, so it is important to maintain transparency in your dealings. There may be difficulties in matters related to loan or rent. Spending time with  family will make the home environment pleasant. Change of season can have a negative impact on health. 

     

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) 

    Ganesha says the day is excellent. You will continue to do your work without worrying about people. Receiving good news from your child will be auspicious. Students and youth will give  priority to their work and goals at this time. Avoid risky activities at this time. There is fear of any kind of damage. Afternoon will be slightly inauspicious. An incident will occur due to  which you will not be able to control your anger.  

     

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your economic conditions will be good. With the help of brothers, some of your work can be done properly. This is becoming a good situation for students who are trying to  do research work, so keep your focus fully. Disputes can arise over a property. Try to solve the problem peacefully. Do not ignore the advice of experienced householders. Business  activities can be profitable. You will not be able to pay much attention in the family due to busy routine. There may be complaints of heat and acidity in the stomach due to poor diet. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more AHA

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty who got crowned Femina Miss India 2023? vma

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty crowned Femina Miss India 2023?

    How to manage PCOD, are medicines required for all women with this hormonal disorder? RBA

    How to manage PCOD, are medicines required for all women with this hormonal disorder?

    From leafy greens vegetables to Probiotics-6, food items to have healthy uterus RBA

    From leafy greens vegetables to Probiotics-6, food items to have healthy uterus

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Shimron Hetmyer finishing abilities allow Rajasthan Royals to break Gujarat Titans jinx; Twitter delirious-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hetmyer's finishing abilities allow Rajasthan to break Gujarat jinx; Twitter delirious

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer ton in vain as Mumbai Indians outsmart Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's ton in vain as Mumbai outsmarts Kolkata by 5 wickets

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star AHA

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya's 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details vma

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon