Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for April 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on April 15, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for April 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month) 

    Ganesha says time will be happy and peaceful. You will achieve success by completing the work instinctively and patiently. Government work will be completed on time. Interest in  spirituality and religious activities will also increase. The relationship with the in-laws party will be much sweeter. Expenses will be higher according to income at this time. That means maintaining a budget. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Control your speech and ego.  

     

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month) 

    Ganesha says the mind will be happy to receive any news today. The timing is favourable. Not getting the right collaboration from friends and colleagues will take away any of your worries. There will be good and satisfying results for most people. Keep in mind that a few can also take advantage of your gullible nature. Don't take on the work of others. There is a  need to be tactful and talkative at this time. Business activities will be excellent. The atmosphere will be maintained with the arrival of guests in the house.  

     

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) 

    Ganesha says disputes at home will be resolved. Spend some time doing things that interest you. You will be complete with ease and flexibility in political matters. There will be some  planning and planning for the beautiful future of the children. Control your anger and rage. Otherwise any of your work may go bad. Plans and planning will also be in between. Do not  invest in risky activities at this time. Making contact with a few experienced people in a business place can be beneficial for you.  

     

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month) 

    Ganesha says your opponent will not be able to withstand your confidence and morale. Stuck or lent money is likely to be repaid, so keep trying. Anxiety that has been going on for the last few days can be fulfilled today. Try to resolve disputed issues through someone's intervention. At this point you need to control your emotions. Because, there is a possibility of controversy and quarrel. Keep any business related activities normal at this time will be going to a party with family. At this time due to any old disease may have to go to the doctor. 

     

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month) 

    Ganesha says today you will try your best to solve the complicated issues. At this point, work with the mind instead of the heart. You will be able to carry out your work with complete  seriousness and simplicity. Your ability and talent will also come in front of people. The mind will be disappointed due to travelling to some unknown place. The result will not be positive. An unpleasant incident can happen with a close relative. Your opponent will also be active at this time. Do not be negligent towards trade and business. The harmony between husband and  wife will be properly maintained. 

     

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month) 

    Ganesha says economic conditions will be good. You will also be able to accomplish all tasks through your efficiency and effectiveness. You may even meet a few positive people at this  time. Under them you can find new stories. Maintaining balance on your speech and stimulated behaviour. You will not make enmity with anyone without meaning.  All of a sudden there is a cost. Any important work in the business will be completed easily and there will be enthusiasm and vigour.  

     

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) 

    Ganesha says any work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed smoothly today. Sources of income can also be found. At this point the opponent will not be able to do  anything bad to you. Young people are more likely to succeed in a departmental exam or an interview. At this time there may be some problem related to tax or government. Take control of time-consuming situations. An ally may be plotting against you. The work area plan which has been lengthening for a long time will now pick up speed.  

     

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) 

    Ganesha says mentally you will feel positive and energetic. Any special problem of children will be relieved. No matter how hard you try, you will keep getting your work done. Do not allow any defect in the honour of the elder members of the household. There can be any difference of opinion between father and son. There is a risk of any electrical item in the house going bad. You will not get the result according to your hard work in the field.  

     

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) 

    Ganesha says you will be happy to spend in any auspicious and religious work. A friend's advice will be helpful to you. Your victory in court-office or social disputes is possible. Plans  will also be made to keep the house well maintained. There may be disruptions in the matter of tea. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.  Be aware of limitations when going to any mangle activities. In the workplace you need to change your work style. Disputes can arise between husband and wife.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Hemophilia? Know about the genetic disorder, complications and to manage common co-occurring condition RBA

    What is Hemophilia? Know about the genetic disorder, complications and to manage common co-occurring condition

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!! anr

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!!

    Biju Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year RBA

    Biju, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan RBA

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: Harry Brook's ton ensures significant SRH victory over KKR, netizens amazed

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly BJP Congress neck to neck gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts hung assembly; BJP-Cong neck-to-neck

    Karnataka Election 2023 Vote share similar to 2018 battle predicts Asianet News Jan Ki Baat opinion poll gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Vote share similar to 2018 battle, predicts Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predicts parties region-wise fate

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon