Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No time for exercise? Check out some natural remedies to lose weight

    To make your job easier, we've compiled a list of natural weight-loss solutions. Take a look at the following checklist.
     

    No time for exercise? Check out some natural remedies to lose weight RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    People are acquiring weight in today's society due to irregular eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. However, once we pay attention to this, we find that we don't have the time or drive to go to the gym. Did you realise that you may also lose weight without exercising? It may appear difficult, but experts believe it is feasible. There are several natural weight-loss solutions available.

    Working out, on the other hand, is still the greatest strategy to stay in shape and achieve greater results sooner. However, if you are unable to attend to the gym due to unforeseen circumstances, there are nutritional methods to reduce weight. To make your job easier, we've put up a list of natural weight-loss solutions. Take a look at the following list.

    Also Read: 3 must-have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps

    Coffee
    It is undeniable that coffee without sugar is a nutritious beverage rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. Coffee can help you lose weight by improving your energy levels and the quantity of calories you burn.

    Sleep
    It's critical to get adequate sleep if you want to lose weight. Sleep-deprived people are up to 55 percent more likely to be fat than those who receive enough sleep, according to various studies.

    Lemon
    Lemon is the most well-known natural weight-loss remedy. It is quite effective. Though persons with joint discomfort or hyperacidity should avoid it, lemon with warm water on an empty stomach can be quite useful in weight reduction for others.

    Black pepper
    Weight loss can be achieved by drinking black pepper combined with lemon water first thing in the morning. It improves digestion and metabolic activity, which reduces the accumulation of fat in our bodies.

    Also Read: 5 reasons why you are facing delayed or irregular menstrual cycle

    Gooseberry
    Thyroid issues, diabetes, and constipation are just a few of the conditions that this fruit might help with. Along with all of these advantages, Gooseberry also aids with weight loss.

    Warm water
    Hot/warm water might also assist you in achieving your weight loss objectives. Drinking water equivalent to half your body weight in ounces can help you lose weight, according to Healthline.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for June 7 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 7: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 7, 2022

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds - adt

    From weight loss to digestion: 6 reasons why soaked almonds are better than raw almonds

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 6, 2022

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    5 things about MacBook Air with M2 chip launched at Apple WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family snt

    Prophet controversy: Delhi Police gives security to Nupur Sharma, her family

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon