Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthy 

    During Navratri, it is important to keep your furry friends' diet needs in mind including sufficient intake of vitamins and minerals. Here are a few meals that will make them happy.

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthyRKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Navratri is the time when we worship the victory of Mother Goddess Durga for the vanquishing of evils. While many people fast these days, it’s also essential to take care of your furry pal's diet. A balanced and nutritious diet is vital for their well-being. Keep in mind, just because you’re on fast or avoid having some food items, your pet is built differently and will still need their required nutrients. To address this, Asianet Newsable got in touch with Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly who shared some insights for your pets’ meal during the Navratri season

    Fruits and boiled potato
    Offer your pets a variety of dog-safe fruits such as apples and boiled potatoes. This can be an essential source of vitamins and fiber. Ensure you remove
    seeds, pits, or slices before serving to avoid any kind of allergies, and make sure to consult your pet once before serving.

    Homemade broth
    Homemade vegetable broth can be a tasty and hydrating option. It’s an excellent option to keep your pet’s food intake up during Navratri.

    Lean protein
    Dogs require more protein for energy and for maintaining the muscles. Navratri feeds them with lean sources of protein such as chickpeas. Also, take care of the spices, as this can really upset your pet’s stomach, and make sure these should be easily digestible or provide energy.

    Yogurt
    Yogurt can be a great and excellent source of probiotics for a dog’s health. This is a great addition to their diet. However, taking care of their lactose intolerance in some pets is also essential.

    But before feeding your dog, it is always mandatory to consult your vet before making any changes to your dog’s diet plan as vets can provide personalized recommendations based on specific needs. Also, during Navratri, it's important to keep your furry friends' diet needs in mind including sufficient intake of vitamins and minerals. 

    By offering them a variety of nutritious and safe foods, you can ensure their well-being while you celebrate this auspicious festival. You can make this Navratri a joyful and healthy time with your dog coz a healthy dog is a happy dog.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes RBA

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance

    Daily Horoscope for October 17 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, Good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for October 17 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal anr

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order AJR

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order

    Keerthy Suresh turns 31: 7 Best Movies of National Award-Winning Actress RBA EAI

    Keerthy Suresh turns 31: 7 Movies of National Award-Winning Actress

    Israel Hamas War IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Israel-Hamas War: IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon