    Navratri 2023 in Gujarat: 8 most enchanting temples for a spiritual sojourn

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Gujarat, a land steeped in culture and spirituality, becomes a captivating realm during the festive season of Navratri. As the state resounds with the rhythmic beats of Garba and the vibrant colors of dandiya sticks, the temples of Gujarat take on a special significance. Here, we embark on a spiritual journey through some of the most enchanting temples to visit in Gujarat during Navratri.

    1. Ambaji Temple, Ambaji: Our journey begins at the renowned Ambaji Temple, dedicated to the Goddess Amba. This temple is perched on the Arasur Hill and provides an awe-inspiring view of the Aravalli Range. During Navratri, the temple comes alive with elaborate decorations and a divine aura that beckons devotees from across the country.

    2. Chamunda Mata Temple, Chotila: Located atop Chotila Hill, the Chamunda Mata Temple is a sacred abode of the Goddess Chamunda. The temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and is especially popular during Navratri, drawing pilgrims who seek blessings and divine guidance.

    3. Shakti Peeth - Sati Temple, Pavagadh: The Sati Temple on the Pavagadh Hill is one of the revered Shakti Peethas. This temple is believed to be the site where the toe of Goddess Sati fell. During Navratri, the temple is adorned with lights and decorations, and a cable car journey to the hill offers a thrilling experience.

    4. Maa Bahucharaji Temple, Mehsana: Dedicated to the Goddess Bahucharaji, this temple in Mehsana is a unique spiritual destination. During Navratri, it hosts a grand fair known as 'Bahuchar Maa no Mela' that is a delightful blend of devotion, culture, and commerce. Pilgrims come here not only to seek blessings but also to experience the festive atmosphere.

    5. Kali Mata Temple, Gandhinagar: In Gandhinagar, the Kali Mata Temple is an architectural marvel. The temple's beautiful white structure, surrounded by lush gardens, is illuminated with thousands of lights during Navratri. The fervent devotion and joyous celebrations make it a must-visit place during the festival.

    6. Karnamukteshwar Temple, Surat: The Karnamukteshwar Temple in Surat is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it takes on a unique significance during Navratri. The temple becomes a hub for Garba enthusiasts who congregate to offer their prayers and then dance the night away in devotion.

    7. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka: In the coastal city of Dwarka, the Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is a center of spiritual significance. During Navratri, the temple hosts special prayers and cultural programs. The coastal location adds an extra layer of serenity to the festive celebrations.

    8. Umiya Mata Temple, Unjha: The Umiya Mata Temple in Unjha is a cultural gem during Navratri. It is famous for the 'Navratri Garba Mahotsav' and is beautifully decorated with themes that change every year. Pilgrims and tourists flock to this temple to be part of the grand festivities.

    Gujarat, with its rich cultural tapestry and deep spiritual heritage, offers a mesmerizing experience during Navratri. The temples in this vibrant state not only provide a sanctuary for spiritual seekers but also serve as focal points for grand celebrations. As you immerse yourself in the colorful, rhythmic, and spiritual ambiance of Gujarat during Navratri, visiting these temples becomes an essential part of the journey. Whether you seek blessings, cultural immersion, or simply a delightful adventure, these temples are waiting to offer you an unforgettable Navratri experience.

