    Navratri 2023 Day 4: Details on Maa Kushmanda and Puja Significance

    Navratri 2023, Day 4: Worship Maa Kushmanda, the creator and destroyer of sorrows. Seek her blessings for creativity, vitality, and abundance with green-themed rituals and offerings

    Navratri 2023 Day 4: Details on Maa Kushmanda and Puja Significance ATG
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Navratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess Durga and her various forms. Each day of Navratri is associated with a different form of the Goddess and has its own significance. In 2023, Navratri Day 4 is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda.

    Maa Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Her name is derived from two words: "Ku," which means "a little," and "Ushma," which means "warmth" or "energy." She is believed to possess the power to create the universe with her divine smile. Maa Kushmanda is often depicted as having eight arms and riding a lion.

    Significance of Maa Kushmanda and the fourth day of Navratri:

    1. Creative Energy: Maa Kushmanda is considered the creator of the universe. It is believed that when there was darkness and nothing existed, her smile created the world, giving it light and life. Worshipping her is believed to bestow creative energy and vitality upon her devotees.

    2. Destroyer of Sorrows: Devotees pray to Maa Kushmanda to seek her blessings in destroying all sorrows, ailments, and diseases. Her divine energy is said to eliminate the physical and mental sufferings of her followers.

    3. Provider of Sustenance: Maa Kushmanda is often depicted holding a pot of divine nectar, which is said to provide nourishment and life to the universe. Worshipping her is believed to bring abundance and sustenance to one's life.

    Puja Vidhi (Worship Ritual) for Maa Kushmanda:

    1. Color: The color associated with the fourth day of Navratri is Green. Devotees often wear green clothes and use green flowers and decorations during the puja.

    2. Offerings: Offerings to Maa Kushmanda may include fruits, especially melons, as it is said to be her favorite. You can also offer sugar, ghee, and other sweets.

    3. Mantra: The following mantra can be chanted during the puja:

      • "ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥"
      • "Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah."

    4. Aarti: Conclude the puja by performing aarti to Maa Kushmanda and singing devotional songs in her praise.

    On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees invoke Maa Kushmanda to seek her blessings for creativity, strength, and the ability to overcome challenges. It is a day to celebrate the divine energy that brings light and sustenance to the world.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
