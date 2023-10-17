Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance

Navratri Day 3 in 2023 celebrates Goddess Chandraghanta, symbolizing marital bliss and valor. Devotees worship in royal blue, chant "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah," and seek her protection and blessings with devotion

Navratri, a nine-night festival celebrating the divine feminine, is a time of profound devotion, fasting, and celebration. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga, with the third day being dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. This article delves into the significance of Maa Chandraghanta and the rituals associated with the third day of Navratri 2023.

Goddess Chandraghanta: The Divine Symbol of Matrimony

Goddess Chandraghanta represents the married form of Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, after her celestial union with Lord Shiva, Parvati adorned her forehead with half of the Chandra (moon). It is this crescent moon that gives her the name "Chandraghanta." The goddess is renowned for her serene and peaceful nature, always working for the well-being of her devotees. She is also depicted as a formidable warrior, ready for battle with all her weapons. It is believed that the sound of the moon bell on her forehead dispels negative spirits and protects her devotees.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Date and Auspicious Timing

The third day of Navratri in 2023 falls on October 17. Devotees eagerly anticipate this day to invoke the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta and seek her divine protection.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: The Auspicious Color

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific color, and on the third day, Royal Blue takes the center stage. This vibrant shade symbolizes opulence and serenity, reflecting the grace and strength of Goddess Chandraghanta. Devotees are encouraged to adorn themselves in regal blue attire, resonating with the goddess's powerful aura.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Puja Vidhi (Worship Procedure)

Devotees are encouraged to commence the third day of Navratri with utmost devotion. The following steps outline the worship procedure for Goddess Chandraghanta:

Early Rise: Wake up early during the Brahma Muhurat, the auspicious time before sunrise, to prepare your sacred space. Mantra Recitation: Begin the puja by reciting the mantra "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah" with sincerity, invoking the goddess's blessings. Offerings: Offer flowers, incense, fragrance, akshat (rice grains), vermilion, and sweets made from milk to Maa Chandraghanta. These offerings symbolize your devotion and respect. Scriptural Reading: Perform the reading of the Durga Saptashati, a sacred text that narrates the stories of the goddess's valor and triumphs. Chant the Durga Chalisa: Recite the Durga Chalisa, a forty-verse devotional hymn dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta and her divine counterparts. Aarti: Conclude the puja by performing an aarti, expressing gratitude for the goddess's presence and protection.

Navratri 2023 Day 3: Mantra

The mantra "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah" serves as a powerful invocation of Goddess Chandraghanta's divine energy. Chant this mantra with devotion and faith during your puja.

Navratri's third day, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, is a time to connect with the divine feminine energy and seek her blessings. By understanding the significance of this day and following the prescribed puja vidhi, devotees can deepen their spiritual connection with Maa Chandraghanta and invite her grace into their lives. The vibrant royal blue color represents her opulence and serenity, embodying the strength and protection she offers to her devotees.