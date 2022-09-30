Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

On day 5 of Navaratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. She is believed to protect her devotees and bless them with immense love and affection. She can appease your mind, body and soul and help you achieve divine contentment. Some rituals should be followed on the fifth day of Navratri.

Maa Skandamata is one of the nine forms of Devi Durga; she is worshipped on the fifth day of the festival of Navratri. According to Hindu scriptures, the vehicle of Maa Skandamata is a lion with four hands. On the one hand, she holds the infant form of her son Lord Skanda and on the other hand is in Abhaymudra, which dispels all fears. In her two different hands, she has lotus flowers. Maa Skandamata's name is derived from the fact that she is the mother of Lord Skanda, the warrior god who is also known as Kartikeya and Murugan. She is believed to bless her devotees with power, prosperity, and treasures. She can bless us with oceans of wisdom even to the illustrated people. Skandamata has the power and the brilliance of the sun. It is said all the desires of her devotees will be fulfilled. She is also known as the 'Goddess of the sun. The complexion of Maa Skandamata is Shubhra which describes her complexion as white. Devotees who worship her get the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya also. This quality is possessed only by the Skandamata form of Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, the demon Tarakasur was in deep penance to Lord Brahma and was granted the boon of being killed by Lord Shiva's son. Considering himself unconquerable, he started tormenting the universe. Later, as requested by all Devas (angels), Lord Shiva married Parvati and Skanda, or Kartikeya was born as their son. God chose the six-faced Lord as their chief warrior (Devsenapati), who battled against Tarakasur and killed him.

Muhurat: The Brahma Muhurt will be from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM, and the Amrit Kalam will start from 6:18 PM to 7:51 PM. Vijaya Muhurt will be occurring between 2:10 PM and 2:58 PM. The colour for this day is green symbolises nature, growth and energy. On this day, Devotees take a get-up early morning bath and wear yellow clothes. Yellow-coloured clothes stand for optimism, good health, positivity and happiness. Then devotees install the idol of the Goddess on a chowki and offer her yellow flowers, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee.

Skandamata is offered bananas as bhog. Some devotees also prepare different delicacies with bananas to please the Goddess.

the mantra told on this day is -

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

