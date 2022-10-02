Navaratri 2022 Day 7:Maa Kalaratri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

On day 7 of Navaratri, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped. she is the seventh aspect of the Navadurga forms of Goddess Durga. Here are some rituals that should be followed on the seventh day of Navratri.

The festival of Navratri is celebrated across the country by the devotees of Goddes Durga. On day 7, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped. Goddess Kalaratri is the most ferocious form of Maa Durga. She has a dark complexion, and her vehicle is a donkey. She wears a garland of skulls on her neck. Her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra, and she holds a sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hand. Her name combines Kala, which means death, and Ratri, which means darkness. Hence, the one who brings the 'death of darkness'.

Maa Kalaratri governs the planet Shani and eliminates all the harmful effects of the earth from her devotee's life and brings them only happiness. She protects them from all the evils and blesses them with whatever they seek in life by removing obstacles and sorrows. She worshipped Navratri as she could destroy all darkness and bring peace to the world.The muhurat will start at 08:52 am and ends at 02:32 pm. The Mula Nakshatra will start at 03:11 am on October 2 and end at 01:53 am on October 3.

On this day, devotees should wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. Worshippers can also perform the sringar puja on the Saptami night by offering the goddess sindoor, kajal, comb, shampoo, nail paint, and lipstick. The bright colour of this day is orange. The colour represents warmth and positive energy. Devotees of Maa Durga and her seventh avatar, Maa Kalaratri, can wear clothes of this shade to mark Saptami. Maa Kalaratri is offered jaggery or sweets made with jaggery as bhog on the seventh day or Saptami of Navratri.

The mantra told on this day is

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

