Navaratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

On day 4 of Navaratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. She is believed to improve health and blesses her devotee's wealth and strength. Here are some rituals that should be followed on the fourth day of Navratri.

The celebrations of Navratri which is going on and will continue till October 5. Navaratri is a festival which goes on for nine days and hence got its name 'Navaratri'—the fourth day, also known as Chaturthi Maa Kushmandais, worshipped on the fourth day of the festival of Navaratri.

Goddess Kushmanda has eight hands, and because of that, She is also known as Ashtabhuja, and it is believed that she created the whole universe. She is considered the source of Lord Surya's power. It is also believed that she lives inside the sun as her glow ad radiance are as bright and luminous as the sun.

Maa Kushmanda is depicted with eight to ten hands holding a trident, discus, sword, hook, mace, bow, arrow and two jars of honey and blood. Her one hand is always on abhayamudra, from which she blesses all her devotees.

The Muhurat for this day will start at 1:27 AM and end at 12:08 on September 30. The auspicious colour for the fourth day is yellow, representing joy and happiness. Brahma Muhurta will begin from 4:37 AM and will last till 5:25 AM on September 29. The Abhijit Muhurta will start from 11:47 AM to 12:35 AM.

On this day, devotees get up early, take a bath and wear clean new clothes. The goddess is offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri etc. she is then worshipped with red flowers, and many devotees also offer wax gourd or Petha as a symbolic sacrifice. Devotees believe that Maa Kushmanda loves red flowers.

Bhog is offered Maa Kushmanda Malpuas, Halwa and curd as prasad.

The mantra told this day to Maa Kushmanda is -

Om Aim Hreen Kleem Kushmandayee Namah

