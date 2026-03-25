Everyone wants that perfect, glowing skin without a single wrinkle. But you don't need to spend a bomb on expensive creams. The secret might just be in your kitchen with these simple, natural juices.

Real beauty isn't about the creams you apply, but the food you eat. As we get older, wrinkles and dull skin are common problems. But forget spending a fortune on beauty products! You can get skin that shines like a mirror with simple fruit and vegetable juices made right at home. Let's check out five natural juices that can fight wrinkles and give you a natural glow.

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Here are some juices that will boost your beauty, even as you age...

1. ABC Juice (Apple, Beetroot, Carrot)

People call this the 'miracle drink' for a reason. It's the number one juice for detoxing your skin.

Benefit: The apple in it gives your skin moisture, the beetroot purifies your blood for a natural blush, and the carrot helps reduce wrinkles.

Tip: Drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach for the best results.

2. Pomegranate Juice

Benefit: Pomegranate juice is loaded with something called 'Punicalagins'. These compounds help rejuvenate your skin cells. It also reduces damage from the sun and acts as a great anti-aging drink.

3. Orange Juice

Benefit: This juice is packed with Vitamin C, which is essential for producing collagen. More collagen means your skin stays firm and tight, which helps reduce wrinkles. It's also a game-changer for improving your skin tone.

4. Papaya Juice

Benefit: Papaya has a special enzyme called 'Papain'. This enzyme is brilliant at removing dead skin cells and fading away blemishes and spots on your face. It's a master at giving your face a healthy glow.

5. Carrot & Beetroot Juice

Benefit: The beta-carotene in carrots makes your skin look bright and radiant. Meanwhile, the iron and potassium in beetroot are great for reducing acne scars and marks.