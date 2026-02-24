Glowing Skin: 5 Super Drinks to Boost Natural Radiance and Healthy Glow
Healthy, nutritious food supports good skin, but certain simple drinks can enhance your natural glow too. Try these easy, homemade beverages that nourish from within and leave your skin looking fresh, radiant, and hydrated.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Lemon and Honey Water
Start your day with this classic mix. Just add some lemon and honey to lukewarm water. It helps with digestion and gives you glowing skin by boosting collagen production.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Turmeric Milk
This drink is packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Drinking turmeric milk, or 'haldi doodh', can make your face glow and also help clear up blemishes.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Tender Coconut Water
Nothing beats fresh tender coconut water. Drinking it keeps your body super hydrated and your skin soft and supple. It's a simple and effective trick.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Beetroot and Carrot Juice
Beetroot and carrot are full of antioxidants and vitamins. This juice helps purify your blood, which in turn gives you that much-wanted radiant skin.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Amla Juice
Don't forget the good old amla! Amla juice is loaded with Vitamin C. This is a fantastic ingredient that really helps make your skin bright and glowing.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos