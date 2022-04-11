Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes

    Pets are God's magnificent creations that never betray their lovers on National Pet Day 2022. As a result, pets play an important part in our lives.

    First Published Apr 11, 2022

    People adore animals. They're some of the best companions a person can have, and they make every day a little bit better. Many individuals, however, are unaware of the benefits of adopting a pet for animals that do not have homes. Even ageing animals may become some of life's most precious gifts. 

    National Pet Day honours the joy that pets bring to people's lives while also encouraging people to assist reduce the number of animals in shelters. Bringing people and animals together helps to improve the planet.

    The 11th of April is designated as National Pet Day in the United States each year. On this day, individuals take time out of their hectic schedules to give their dogs extra attention, love, and care.

    NATIONAL PET DAY: HISTORY

    In 2006, Colleen Paige, a well-known animal welfare advocate and lifestyle expert, suggested National Pet Day. This day raises public awareness of the animals in shelters waiting for homes and celebrates the joy dogs bring into our lives. The day is currently commemorated mostly in the United States, although it has gained popularity in other nations as well.

    NATIONAL PET DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

    Experts believe that keeping a pet may boost your psychological health since pets constantly charge us by completing varied activities. Also, they have a relaxing impact on humans, which surprisingly improves happiness and decreases tension.

     NATIONAL PET DAY QUOTES:

    •  “Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms”-George Eliot
    • “When I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns"-Charles Bukowski
    • “It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked"-Haile Selassie
    • “Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day"-John Grogan
    • “Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent”-Milan Kundera
    • “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated" -Mahatma Gandhi

     

