    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    On this day, we express gratitude towards each other, send gifts, simply share warm hugs and express our love. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    The day to express love towards your siblings is here. The day to celebrate the bond for life, with whom you grew, fight, hate, laugh, share your secrets, tease, who has seen us since our childhood, always protective, knows all our secrets and also stood by us through the tough time. 

    Every year sibling day is celebrated on April 10. We express gratitude towards each other, send gifts, simply share warm hugs, and express our love on this day. 

    Here's the list of wishes and greetings to share with your sibling on Sibling Day 2022,

    1) You have been a constant in my life since childhood, through fights and laughter. Let's continue to grow together. Cheers to National Sibling Day!

    2)  Dearest brother, I don't share my thoughts about you, but today allow me to say how much I respect you and love you. You are my constant guide through life. I need you the most, always be there for me. 
    Happiest Sibling Day.

    3) Hey sister! I wish to let you know that I may pull your pigtails, but they'll see the worst of me if someone else pulls it. I'll always stand up for you against bullies and anything else that makes you sad. I simply love you. Happy National Sibling Day to us.

    4) Your siblings are the only people on the globe who understand what it's like to grow up the way you did, by Betsy Cohen.

    5) Our brothers and sisters are there with us, from the dawn of our unique tales to the inevitable dusk, by Susan Scarf Merrell.

    6) They say that you revert to childhood when you're among your siblings, no matter how old you are, by Karen White.

    7) We grew up together. We'll both continue to grow. And, if necessary, I would always defend you from our parent's scolding. I Promise!

    8) Happy Sibling Day to my wonderful sibling, who makes my life so much more enjoyable. We'll constantly be together!

