Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    We spoke to Dr Sandeep Reddy, Senior Endocrinologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who told us 7 surprising facts about what happens to you when you stop consuming sugar in your diet

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Sugar may be present in a wide range of foods. Carbohydrates come in various forms, including sugars, which exist naturally in a variety of foods, such as fructose in fruits and lactose in milk. Sucrose, or table sugar, is found in sugar cane, sugar beet, and maple syrup, whereas glucose and fructose are the major components of natural honey.

    Sugar also activates opioid receptors in the brain, causing your neurological rewards system to flare up. Sugar helps you feel good emotionally, despite the detrimental side effects of excessive ingestion, such as headaches, energy dumps, and even hormone problems.

    Also Read: Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape
     
    There’s no doubt that excessive sugar consumption isn’t good for you, but what happens practically if you quit sugar? 7 facts about what happens to your body when you stop eating sugar
     
    You'll have more energy: When you stop eating sugar, you'll have more energy because your body will no longer be in a constant state of sugar-crazed chaos. Sugar is a significant energy source for the body, and when it's constantly being pumped into your system, your body becomes reliant on it. When you cut out sugar, your body will finally be able to work usually and you'll have more energy as a result.
     
    You'll stop craving sugar: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also stop craving it because your body will no longer be begging for it. Sugar is insanely addictive and once you get hooked, it's really tough to break free. But when you stop eating sugar, the cravings will eventually go away and you'll be able to live without it.

    Also Read: World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer'
     
    You'll lose weight: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also lose weight because you'll no longer be filling your body with empty calories. Sugar is a major contributor to weight gan, and when you cut it out, you'll start to see the number on the scale go down.

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA
     
    You'll have smaller cravings for sugar: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also start to have smaller cravings for it. This is because your body will no longer be addicted to sugar and will no longer need it to function properly. Once you break the sugar addiction, you'll find that you don't crave it as much as you did before.
     
    Your skin will improve: When you stop eating sugar, your skin will improve because sugar can cause inflammation and acne. By cutting out sugar, you'll eliminate one of the main causes of skin problems, and your skin will start to look better as a result.

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA
     
    Also Read: Want to glow like Koreans? Here are 7 beauty items you should add to skincare routine

    You'll have a stronger immune system: Sugar weakens the immune system, so your immune system will become stronger when you stop eating sugar. This is because sugar inhibits the function of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting infection. When your immune system is stronger, you'll be less likely to get sick.
     
    Feel active: Sugar generates a spike in blood sugar levels, which leads to a crash in energy levels. When you stop eating sugar, you'll no longer experience these energy crashes and will instead have consistent energy levels throughout the day.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami 2022 Here s a list of dos and dont s one should adhere to gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do RBA

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do

    Ram Navami 2022 Know date tithi time rituals bhog details and more gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Know date, tithi time, rituals, bhog details and more

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    Having Kidney issues Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems RBA

    Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    Recent Stories

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri -adt

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash are stolen RBA

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash are stolen

    Dileep wife Kavya Madhavan: Dancer to entrepreneur 5 qualities about actress fans should know RBA

    Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan: Dancer to entrepreneur, 5 qualities about actress fans should know

    Self-respecting nation, no world power can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote-dnm

    Self-respecting nation, no world power can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA

    Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon