Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

We spoke to Dr Sandeep Reddy, Senior Endocrinologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who told us 7 surprising facts about what happens to you when you stop consuming sugar in your diet

Sugar may be present in a wide range of foods. Carbohydrates come in various forms, including sugars, which exist naturally in a variety of foods, such as fructose in fruits and lactose in milk. Sucrose, or table sugar, is found in sugar cane, sugar beet, and maple syrup, whereas glucose and fructose are the major components of natural honey.

Sugar also activates opioid receptors in the brain, causing your neurological rewards system to flare up. Sugar helps you feel good emotionally, despite the detrimental side effects of excessive ingestion, such as headaches, energy dumps, and even hormone problems.

There’s no doubt that excessive sugar consumption isn’t good for you, but what happens practically if you quit sugar? 7 facts about what happens to your body when you stop eating sugar



You'll have more energy: When you stop eating sugar, you'll have more energy because your body will no longer be in a constant state of sugar-crazed chaos. Sugar is a significant energy source for the body, and when it's constantly being pumped into your system, your body becomes reliant on it. When you cut out sugar, your body will finally be able to work usually and you'll have more energy as a result.



You'll stop craving sugar: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also stop craving it because your body will no longer be begging for it. Sugar is insanely addictive and once you get hooked, it's really tough to break free. But when you stop eating sugar, the cravings will eventually go away and you'll be able to live without it.

You'll lose weight: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also lose weight because you'll no longer be filling your body with empty calories. Sugar is a major contributor to weight gan, and when you cut it out, you'll start to see the number on the scale go down.





You'll have smaller cravings for sugar: When you stop eating sugar, you'll also start to have smaller cravings for it. This is because your body will no longer be addicted to sugar and will no longer need it to function properly. Once you break the sugar addiction, you'll find that you don't crave it as much as you did before.



Your skin will improve: When you stop eating sugar, your skin will improve because sugar can cause inflammation and acne. By cutting out sugar, you'll eliminate one of the main causes of skin problems, and your skin will start to look better as a result.





You'll have a stronger immune system: Sugar weakens the immune system, so your immune system will become stronger when you stop eating sugar. This is because sugar inhibits the function of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting infection. When your immune system is stronger, you'll be less likely to get sick.



Feel active: Sugar generates a spike in blood sugar levels, which leads to a crash in energy levels. When you stop eating sugar, you'll no longer experience these energy crashes and will instead have consistent energy levels throughout the day.