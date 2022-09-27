Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National honey month: Here are 7 benefits of pampering your skin with honey

    It is always essential to take care of your skin. And pampering your skin the right way can make your skin glow and be healthy. Natural ingredients are always better for your skin than profits filled with chemicals. So for this National honey month, you can start by pampering your skin with honey.

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    National honey month is celebrated in September. The primary purpose is to promote the beekeeping industry and to use honey as a natural sweetener. This month is about identifying the benefits of honey for our overall wellness and health. We enjoy honey for many reasons than just its deliciousness. Honey acts as antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities have been mentioned in Ayurveda. The current beauty experts swear by the properties of honey for youthful skin.  There are many advantages of honey for skin care. Let us look at them.

    Glowing skin: Honey has skin-brightening qualities. Using it regularly can make your skin moisturise. Honey is excellent for healing dry skin, works wonders for oily and acne-prone, and can be used on any skin type. Many people might think it possesses skin-balancing benefits that leave the skin hydrated & purified without any excessive greasiness. Honey is a gentle exfoliator, helps remove dirt-dead skin, and freshens skin cells. It acts as a natural exfoliate. You can mix one spoon of sugar with two scoops of honey, and apply the mixture to your skin for at least 10 minutes,  then gently scrub it circularly. This can help you to get rid of the stickiness, and use a moist towel to clean the skin. Honey also helps in UV damage. 

    Reduces wrinkles: Honey acts as a natural moisturiser, which also helps in the reduction of wrinkles. Honey also acts as an antioxidant property which moisturises dry skin and reverses ageing. Tip - make a face mask with one tablespoon of papaya or curd and add one tablespoon of honey. Apply it for 30 min and then wash it off. 

    Helps to treat spots: Applying honey to the acne-affected areas is set for at least 15 minutes. You can then rinse it with warm water, leave it on the whole night to let the healing properties of honey do their magic on the acne spots, and rinse it in the morning.  

    Fights acne:  Honey has natural properties that can help fight acne. Honey has properties that fight acne-causing germs thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial characteristics. Apply a fine layer of honey to your face and keep it on for 30 minutes. Use regular water to wash your face.

    Honey also helps in clearing blackheads by clearing the pores of your skin. With its antibacterial, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties. You can get a clear complexion that moisturises and tightens skin pores. Tip - Mix two spoons of jojoba oil or coconut oil with one spoon of raw honey. Apply to the concoction to clean, dry skin and gently massage in a circular motion while avoiding the area around your eyes. Use cold water to rinse.

