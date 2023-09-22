Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Cinema Day: MAI has announced to celebrate it on October 13th; ticket prices slashed to Rs. 99 flat

    The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across India has decided to celebrate National Cinema Day on October 13, offering ₹99 movie tickets (excluding premium formats) with over 4000 participating screens and impressive box office results from previous years.Last year it was celebrated on 23rd September and movies like Brahmastra reaped huge benefits out of it

    National Cinema Day: MAI has announced to celebrate it on October 13th; ticket prices slashed to Rs. 99 flat ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas all over the nation are set to celebrate October 13 as National Cinema Day, offering movie tickets at the special price of ₹99 per admission. It's important to note that this offer will not be applicable to recliners and premium formats such as IMAX or 4DX.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by truth. (@thetruth.india)

    This year, National Cinema Day festivities will take place across more than 4000 participating screens, featuring popular cinema chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, among others. Last year's event saw a remarkable turnout, with 6.5 million admissions on a single day, marking the highest-ever attendance for a single day in cinema history. Trade experts estimated that the box office collections for the day reached approximately Rs. 48 crore, spanning various languages, with tickets priced at Rs. 75. This year National Cinema Day will be celebrated on 13th of October.

    In terms of specific movie performances on National Cinema Day, the mystery thriller "Chup: Revenge of the Artist" raked in a collection ranging between Rs. 2.75-3 crore on its opening day, which might have otherwise been considered its weekend earnings had it not been for the special occasion. On the other hand, the superhero flick "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva" earned an impressive Rs. 8.50 crore, making it the second-highest third Friday collection for a Hindi-language film, following SS Rajamouli’s "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion." It's worth noting that "Baahubali 2" was originally in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi. "Brahmastra," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, recorded nearly 14 lakh admissions, which was only 20-25% less than its first-day admissions.

    Last year, MAI commented on the overwhelming response to this one-day initiative, stating that Indian moviegoers had shown tremendous enthusiasm, with screenings starting as early as 6.00 am due to unprecedented demand for movie tickets. Audiences of all ages came together, and cinema operators across the country reported sold-out shows throughout the day, making September 23 the most well-attended day of the year.

    The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is a nationwide organization representing cinema operators. Its mission is to advocate on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector, working closely with regulatory bodies and industry partners nationwide to identify opportunities and address the various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector.

    ALSO READ: World Rose Day: Day, history, significance

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Rhino Day: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Rhino Day: Day, history, significance

    World Rose Day: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Rose Day: Day, history, significance

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol rkn eai

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check anr eai

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check

    Recent Stories

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    World Rhino Day: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Rhino Day: Day, history, significance

    Kochi Metro witnesses 145 pc increase in revenue for first time anr

    Kochi Metro witnesses 145 pc increase in revenue for first time

    World Rose Day: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Rose Day: Day, history, significance

    Good news for Suriya fans: 'Jai Bhim' actor to soon announce new project; Read rkn

    Good news for Suriya fans: 'Jai Bhim' actor to soon announce new project; Read

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon