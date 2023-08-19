Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Bacon Lover's Day: Date, history, significance

    Celebrate National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20th, honoring bacon's 3500-year history, from ancient times to mass production. From a church wager to "bringing home the bacon," it's a culinary hero with a rich legacy in our culture and language

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    On the sizzling morning of August 20th, bacon enthusiasts across the nation unite to celebrate the mouthwatering delight that has embedded itself into our culinary culture - National Bacon Lovers Day. It's a day that ignites our senses, as the irresistible aroma of thin-sliced bacon dances in a pan, ready to accompany any dish with a savory symphony. Bacon, the undisputed hero of countless meals, has managed to captivate our taste buds for centuries, establishing an inseparable bond with our gastronomic experiences. The journey of bacon through time is not just a culinary evolution; it's a testament to our shared history and an ode to the evolution of human preferences.

    History

    The tale of bacon dates back to an astonishing 3500 years before Christ, around 1500 B.C. This smoky, succulent treat became an integral part of western cuisine and, as time progressed, a universal symbol of indulgence. However, the roots of bacon's legacy can be traced even further back, when pigs were domesticated around 8500 B.C. For millennia, humanity lived in proximity to this culinary treasure, yet it wasn't until the 16th century that the term "bacon" started to become more specific, referring to particular pork cuts.

    Significance

    The rich heritage of bacon is not confined to its delectable taste; it's embedded in our language and traditions. The phrase "bring home the bacon" owes its origin to a quirky wager from the 12th century in a quaint English town, where a side of bacon was offered as a prize to any man who could go a year and a day without quarreling with his wife. This quirky origin has evolved to represent a provider who can financially support their family.

    As time progressed, the industrial revolution revolutionized bacon production, turning it from a home-cooked specialty to a mass-produced culinary staple. The late 1700s marked the rise of commercial pig farming and bacon production, fuelled by the burgeoning population and advancements in machinery. Bacon was at the forefront of this transformation, becoming one of the first widely produced food items. Even in today's modern culinary landscape, bacon retains its cherished place, continuing to tantalize taste buds, evoke nostalgia, and weave its savory magic into a wide array of dishes.

    National Bacon Lovers Day is a homage to the profound legacy of bacon. With a history stretching back to ancient times, bacon's enduring significance in our lives, culture, and even language, is a testament to its irresistible allure and timeless appeal.

