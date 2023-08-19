Onam 2023: From Vadam Vali to Uriyadi, check out the traditional games played in Kerala

Onam, the celebrated harvest festival of Kerala, is not just about feasts and cultural performances. It is also a time for communities to come together and engage in a variety of traditional games and sports. These activities not only provide entertainment but also carry forward the rich heritage and values of Kerala's culture.

During the Onam festivities, a diverse array of traditional games and sports are played, reflecting the enthusiasm and competitive spirit of the people. These games range from the physically demanding to the intellectually stimulating, showcasing the cultural depth of Kerala. These captivating games, with their roots deeply embedded in Kerala's rich cultural heritage, not only provide entertainment but also serve as a bridge connecting generations and preserving the essence of a bygone era.

Here's a list of traditional games played during the 10-day festival of Onam in Kerala:

Vadam Vali (Tug of War): Tug of War is a prominent feature of Onam celebrations. Teams from different villages or regions compete in this thrilling test of strength and teamwork.

Vallamkali (Boat Races): The snake boat races, known as Vallamkali, are among the most iconic Onam events. Colorfully decorated longboats with a crew of rowers compete in races that capture the attention of spectators from around the world.

Uriyadi (Pot Breaking): Uriyadi involves participants trying to break a suspended clay pot blindfolded, relying on their sense of direction and timing. It symbolizes Lord Krishna's mischievous nature and fosters unity among participants.

Kutukutu (Kabbadi): This traditional game requires agility and strategy. Teams send a "raider" to the opponent's side to tag players without getting caught while holding their breath and chanting "Kutukutu."

Talappanthukali (Ball Game): Talappanthukali is a traditional ball game played by young boys. It involves kicking a ball and trying to score goals while the opposing team defends.

Ambeyyal (Archery): Ambeyyal is an archery competition that harks back to Kerala's martial traditions. Participants showcase their marksmanship by shooting at a target set traditionally.

Onathallu (Martial Arts Display): Onathallu involves demonstrations of traditional Kerala martial arts, like Kalaripayattu, which showcase physical prowess, discipline, and self-defense techniques.

Kuttiyum Kolum: Also known as "Seven Stones," this game involves a set of small stones placed on top of each other. Players take turns throwing a ball and try to knock down the stones while the opponent team defends and tries to rebuild the stack.

Kilithattu (Stick Fighting): Kilithattu is a traditional stick-fighting game where participants engage in mock combat using sticks. It requires skill, coordination, and timing to strike and defend effectively.

Kutti Kutti (Hopscotch): This classic children's game involves drawing a series of numbered squares on the ground. Players hop or jump through the squares while following a specific pattern, testing their balance and agility.

Kambu Kali (Traditional Dance Game): Kambu Kali is a lively dance game where participants form a circle and dance to traditional tunes while clapping their hands and moving in rhythmic patterns.

Paranki (Stilts Walking): Paranki involves walking on wooden stilts. It challenges balance and coordination as players try to move forward without falling off the stilts.

Pachil (Marbles): Marbles, or Pachil, is a simple yet engaging game where players take turns shooting marbles at a small hole in the ground, attempting to knock the opponent's marbles out of the ring.

Kai Kottu Kali (Hand Clapping Game): In this rhythmic game, players sit facing each other and clap their hands in intricate patterns while singing traditional songs.

Kilikali (Stick and Ring Game): Participants use a stick to launch a wooden ring into the air. The objective is to catch the ring on the stick as it falls back down.

Pallankuzhi (Board Game): Pallankuzhi is a traditional board game played with a wooden board and seeds. Players strategically distribute the seeds in various pits, aiming to capture the opponent's seeds.

Kothu Kali (Jump Rope): Kothu Kali involves jumping over a rotating rope while singing traditional songs. The rope is swung over the head of one participant while others jump over it.

These traditional games are a testament to the creativity, skill, and sense of fun that have been a part of Kerala's cultural heritage for generations. They not only entertain but also foster a sense of community and keep the spirit of tradition alive during the festive season of Onam.