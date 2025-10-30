Indian startup founder used LinkedIn to find a marriage partner after being unsuccessful with dating apps. He initiated an experiment with the hashtag #OpenToMarry, inviting interested professionals to comment with their city and profession.

Forget dating apps, one Indian entrepreneur is trying to find love where people least expect it: LinkedIn. Shubham Gune, the Founder & CEO of Hinglish, recently posted an open call for marriage on the professional networking platform, turning a space meant for jobs and business into a surprisingly relatable place for matters of the heart.

"Mujhse Shadi Karogi? (Before you judge me, hear me out)," Gune began his post, instantly grabbing attention.

"This is my last resort. I've tried dating apps, matrimony apps, meeting people through friends and relatives… actually, I've tried everything under the sun. But I haven't found the one. And trust me, I'm not the only one."

Gune went on to describe how many young professionals today are in the same boat — successful, emotionally mature, and ready to settle down, yet unable to find someone genuine.

So, he proposed a bold experiment:

"If LinkedIn can get us jobs, clients, mentors, and investors… why can't it help us find love?"

The #OpenToMarry Experiment

Gune urged his followers to drop their profession and city in the comments if they were "genuinely ready" to find a partner. His idea? To start a community using the hashtag #OpenToMarry, and if the post crosses 100 comments, he promised to host an offline event in the city with the most entries, filled with "fun, laughter, games, and maybe your first courtship moment."

The post quickly resonated with thousands of people, sparking laughter, curiosity, and even hope.

One user quipped, "Mummy bol rahi hai meri bhi, should try."

Another joked, "I'm so hopeless that even LinkedIn might ghost me here."

A third chimed in, "Cfbr Shaadi.com, are you listening?"

Love, Laughter, and LinkedIn

While many found the idea refreshingly honest, others noted how LinkedIn has already become more casual, sometimes even chaotic.

"LinkedIn is already turning into Facebook or Instagram," one user commented. "People message for no reason, and even the app suggests small talk, 'Poocho, kaise ho?'"