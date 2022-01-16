  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrs World 2022: Mrs America Shaylyn Ford win clinches the tile; UAE and Jordan adjudged runners-up

    Mrs America, Shaylyn Ford, was crowned at the Mrs World 2022 at the pageant held in Nevada, Las Vegas. Mrs UAE and Mrs Jordan were the runners-up.

    Mrs World 2022: Mrs America Shaylyn Ford win clinches the tile; UAE and Jordan adjudged runners-up drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: @mrswoldpageant/Instagram

    All the eyes were on the screens when Mrs America, Shaylyn Ford, was crowned as ‘Mrs World 2022’ in the recently concluded beauty pageant. The finale of the beauty pageant was held in Nevada, Las Vegas on January 15 (January 16 as per the Indian time zone). While Ford clinched the title in her home country, Mrs Jordan and Mrs UAE were declared as the runner ups, respectively. 

    The 37-year-old winner, Shaylyn Ford, beat 57 contestants to clinch the crown. Hailing from Granville, Ohio, she was crowned by the former pageant winner, Mrs World 2020, Kate Schneider. Mrs World 2022, Shaylyn Ford, opted for a spectacular white gown with one sleeve with silver accents and a thigh-high slit. To complete her finale look, Ford kept her tresses open with beach curls and accessorised it with long silver earrings.

    As soon as the winner was announced, Shaylyn Ford broke into tears, trying to absorb her victory. A video of her crowning moment was also shared by the official handle of Mrs World 2022 on their social media accounts.

    ALSO READ: 10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

    You can watch the crowning moment here:

    Shaylyn Ford had won the Mrs America title last year, on November 19. A professional make-up artist, Shaylyn has worked in various professional setups such as the sets of a movie to make-a-wish projects. Shaylyn Ford is a proud mother of three children. She got married seven years ago to her pastor husband with whom she has three children. Not just a make-up professional but Shaylym is also a philanthropist who is associated as a director with a charity. Apart from this, she has been providing her voluntary services for families with special needs.

    ALSO READ: Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

    While Shaylyn Ford was crowned at the new Mrs World 2022, Debanjali Kamstra from United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the second runners up. Mrs UAE scripted history for becoming the first lady to represent the UAE at this beauty pageant. India’s Navneet Kaur also won one of the rounds at the pageant. Navneet’s ‘Kundalini Chakra’ costume won the ‘best national costume’.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lohri 2022: From significance to how it is celebrated, here is everything you need to know about Lohri drb

    Lohri 2022: From significance to how it is celebrated, here is everything you need to know about Lohri

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures drb

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures

    Google doodle remembers theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80 birthday with his voice gcw

    Google doodle remembers theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80th birthday with his voice

    Achieve the dream physique you have always wanted with celebrity fitness coach Gaurav Pawar-vpn

    Achieve the dream physique you have always wanted with celebrity fitness coach Gaurav Pawar

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM announces stir to demand removal of MoS Ajay Mishra - ADT

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM announces stir to demand removal of MoS Ajay Mishra

    Shell out more money for dairy products as Nandini milk price may go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka-dnm

    Shell out more money for dairy products as Nandini milk price may go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka

    UP Election 2022: Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi Party

    hollywood 10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian drb

    10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon