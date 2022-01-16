Mrs World 2022: Mrs America Shaylyn Ford win clinches the tile; UAE and Jordan adjudged runners-up

Mrs America, Shaylyn Ford, was crowned at the Mrs World 2022 at the pageant held in Nevada, Las Vegas. Mrs UAE and Mrs Jordan were the runners-up.

Image: @mrswoldpageant/Instagram

All the eyes were on the screens when Mrs America, Shaylyn Ford, was crowned as ‘Mrs World 2022’ in the recently concluded beauty pageant. The finale of the beauty pageant was held in Nevada, Las Vegas on January 15 (January 16 as per the Indian time zone). While Ford clinched the title in her home country, Mrs Jordan and Mrs UAE were declared as the runner ups, respectively.

The 37-year-old winner, Shaylyn Ford, beat 57 contestants to clinch the crown. Hailing from Granville, Ohio, she was crowned by the former pageant winner, Mrs World 2020, Kate Schneider. Mrs World 2022, Shaylyn Ford, opted for a spectacular white gown with one sleeve with silver accents and a thigh-high slit. To complete her finale look, Ford kept her tresses open with beach curls and accessorised it with long silver earrings.

As soon as the winner was announced, Shaylyn Ford broke into tears, trying to absorb her victory. A video of her crowning moment was also shared by the official handle of Mrs World 2022 on their social media accounts.

You can watch the crowning moment here:

Shaylyn Ford had won the Mrs America title last year, on November 19. A professional make-up artist, Shaylyn has worked in various professional setups such as the sets of a movie to make-a-wish projects. Shaylyn Ford is a proud mother of three children. She got married seven years ago to her pastor husband with whom she has three children. Not just a make-up professional but Shaylym is also a philanthropist who is associated as a director with a charity. Apart from this, she has been providing her voluntary services for families with special needs.

While Shaylyn Ford was crowned at the new Mrs World 2022, Debanjali Kamstra from United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the second runners up. Mrs UAE scripted history for becoming the first lady to represent the UAE at this beauty pageant. India’s Navneet Kaur also won one of the rounds at the pageant. Navneet’s ‘Kundalini Chakra’ costume won the ‘best national costume’.