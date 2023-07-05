Monsoon special: 7 dishes made by Ilish mach aka Hilsa fish

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ilish Mach, also known as Hilsa fish, is a highly prized and sought-after fish in Bengali cuisine. It is known for its distinctive flavour and is often prepared in various delicious dishes. Here are seven popular dishes made with ilish mach.
     

    Indulge in the exquisite flavours of Ilish Mach, a sought-after delicacy in West Bengal. Known for its rich and distinct taste, Ilish Mach, also known as Hilsa fish, holds a special place in Bengali cuisine. This silver-coloured fish is celebrated for its delicate texture and unique aroma. From the traditional Bhapa Ilish, where the fish is steamed with mustard paste and spices, to the mouthwatering Ilish Paturi, where it is marinated in a blend of spices and wrapped in banana leaves before being grilled or steamed, these Ilish Mach dishes showcase the culinary artistry of West Bengal.

    The flavors of Ilish Mach perfectly complement tamarind's tanginess and mustard's spiciness, creating a symphony of flavours that tantalize the taste buds. Experience the cultural and gastronomic heritage of West Bengal through these delectable Ilish Mach dishes, a true delight for seafood enthusiasts.

    Ilish Bhapa: Ilish Bhapa is a steamed Hilsa dish marinated with mustard paste, green chilies, and coconut. It is wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, allowing the flavors to infuse into the fish.

    Ilish Shorshe Bata: Hilsa fish is cooked in a mustard seed paste gravy in this dish. It is a classic and flavorful preparation where the pungent taste of mustard complements the richness of the fish.

    Ilish Machher Jhol: Ilish Machher Jhol is a simple, light curry made with Hilsa fish, potatoes, and spices. It is a comforting dish served with steamed rice and is enjoyed by many Bengali households.

    Bhapa Ilish Paturi: Bhapa Ilish Paturi is a popular dish where Hilsa fish is marinated in mustard paste, coconut, yogurt, and spices. It is then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection, resulting in a fragrant and flavorful delicacy.

    Ilish Machher Paturi: In this preparation, Hilsa fish is marinated in a mixture of mustard paste, poppy seed paste, yogurt, and spices. The marinated fish is then grilled in banana leaves, creating a delightful smoky flavor.

    Also Read: Kerala snacks: 7 non-veg foods you MUST try during monsoon

    Ilish Macher Tel Jhol: Ilish Macher Tel Jhol is a lighter version of the Hilsa fish curry. It is cooked in mustard and onion-based gravy with a touch of turmeric, ginger, and green chilies. The dish is known for its delicate flavours.

    Ilish Bhaja: Ilish Bhaja refers to deep-fried Hilsa fish slices. The fish slices are marinated with spices, coated with a batter, and then deep-fried until crispy. It is a popular way to enjoy the unique taste and texture of Hilsa fish.

    These are just a few examples of the delicious dishes made with ilish mach (Hilsa fish) in Bengali cuisine. Each dish celebrates the delicate flavor of the fish and showcases the culinary expertise of the region.

    Also Read: Monsoon season special: Learn traditional 'Sorsebata Ilish Mach' recipe NOW

