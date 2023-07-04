Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon season special: Learn traditional 'Sorsebata Ilish Mach' recipe NOW

    Sorsebata Ilish Mach, also known as Hilsa fish in Mustard Sauce, is a popular Bengali dish that showcases the delicate flavours of the Hilsa fish paired with the pungent and aromatic mustard sauce. This monsoon season, prepare this traditional Bengali dish for your loved ones.

    Sorsebata Ilish Mach is a traditional Bengali dish that features Hilsa fish cooked in a flavorful mustard sauce. Hilsa, known for its tender and buttery flesh, is marinated with turmeric and salt before being fried to perfection. The mustard sauce, made from ground yellow mustard seeds, adds a pungent and tangy flavor that complements the fish beautifully. This dish captures the essence of Bengali cuisine, combining the unique taste of Hilsa with the distinct aroma of mustard. Served with steamed rice, Sorsebata Ilish Mach is a beloved delicacy that showcases the culinary heritage of Bengal and leaves a lasting impression on the palate. Here's a recipe to help you prepare this delightful dish:

    Ingredients:

    • 4-6 pieces of Hilsa fish
    • 3 tablespoons mustard oil
    • 3 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds
    • 2 green chilies, finely chopped
    • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)
    • Salt to taste
    • Sugar to taste

    Instructions:

    1. Clean the Hilsa fish pieces and marinate them with salt and turmeric powder. Keep aside for 15-20 minutes.
    2. Grind the mustard seeds to a fine paste using a little water. Add a pinch of salt and sugar to the mustard paste and mix well.
    3. Heat mustard oil in a pan or kadhai over medium heat. Carefully place the marinated fish pieces in the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown on both sides. Remove the fish from the pan and keep aside.
    4. In the same pan, add the chopped green chilies and sauté for a minute. Then add the mustard paste to the pan and cook it on low heat for a couple of minutes, stirring continuously.
    5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder (if using), salt, and a pinch of sugar to the mustard sauce. Mix well and cook for another minute.
    6. Carefully place the fried Hilsa fish pieces into the mustard sauce, ensuring they are coated evenly. Cover the pan and cook on low heat for about 5-7 minutes until the fish is cooked through and the flavors meld together.
    7. Remove from heat and let the Sorsebata Ilish Mach rest for a few minutes before serving.

    Sorsebata Ilish Mach is traditionally enjoyed with steamed rice. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot. This delectable Bengali dish showcases the unique flavors of Hilsa fish in a tangy mustard sauce, providing a delightful culinary experience.

     

     

