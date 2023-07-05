Lifestyle
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with succulent chicken pieces, aromatic spices, and caramelized onions creates a heavenly combination.
It is a mouthwatering snack that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. his irresistible snack is best enjoyed with a side of coconut chutney or tangy tomato sauce.
It is a delightful seafood dish that showcases the flavors of Kerala. Tender fish fillets are cooked in a luscious gravy made with coconut milk, aromatic spices, and curry leaves.
It combines minced prawns or shrimp with grated coconut and steamed rice flour cylinders. Mixture is steamed, resulting in a delicate blend of flavors and textures.
It is a delectable chicken dish. Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a blend of spices and simmered in a rich, flavorful gravy. It is paired with fluffy appams.
It is a savory delight that combines minced mutton, mashed potatoes, aromatic spices, and herbs. The mixture is shaped into patties, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried.
The chicken is coated in a spicy masala mixture and fried until golden and crispy. This lip-smacking snack is often enjoyed with a side of onion rings and a squeeze of lemon.