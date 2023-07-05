Lifestyle

Kerala snacks: 7 delectable non-veg foods you MUST try

Malabar Chicken Biryani

Fragrant basmati rice cooked with succulent chicken pieces, aromatic spices, and caramelized onions creates a heavenly combination.

Kozhi Porichathu

It is a mouthwatering snack that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. his irresistible snack is best enjoyed with a side of coconut chutney or tangy tomato sauce.

Fish Molly

It is a delightful seafood dish that showcases the flavors of Kerala. Tender fish fillets are cooked in a luscious gravy made with coconut milk, aromatic spices, and curry leaves.

Chemmeen Unda Puttu

It combines minced prawns or shrimp with grated coconut and steamed rice flour cylinders. Mixture is steamed, resulting in a delicate blend of flavors and textures.

Kozhi Varutha Curry with Appam

It is a delectable chicken dish. Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a blend of spices and simmered in a rich, flavorful gravy. It is paired with fluffy appams.

Mutton Cutlet

It is a savory delight that combines minced mutton, mashed potatoes, aromatic spices, and herbs. The mixture is shaped into patties, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried.

Nadan Kozhi Fry

The chicken is coated in a spicy masala mixture and fried until golden and crispy. This lip-smacking snack is often enjoyed with a side of onion rings and a squeeze of lemon.

