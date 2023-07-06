Lifestyle

German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy

Remember, owning a German Shepherd can be a rewarding experience, but it's crucial to assess your readiness and commitment to meet their physical, emotional, and financial needs.

Training and socialization commitment

They are intelligent and trainable, but they need constant socialisation. To ensure a well-behaved and socialised dog, consider expert aid or obedience lessons.

Breed-related health issues

Hip and elbow dysplasia, degenerative myelopathy, and digestive difficulties can affect GSD. Be aware of these health issues and plan for regular veterinary visits.

Family-friendly Dog

German Shepherds are devoted and protective family pets. However, your household, including children and other pets, should be compatible with a GSD. 
 

Breed traits

German Shepherds have features that may not fit your lifestyle. To see if they're right for your family, check their energy, temperament, and health.

Financial responsibility

German Shepherds are expensive. Consider food, grooming, veterinary care, immunisations, licencing, training, and unexpected medical bills.
 

Time and focus

German Shepherds are loyal and gregarious canines who need lots of care. They get bored and nervous if left alone. Make time for exercise, training, and friendship.

Lifelong dedication

German Shepherds live 10–14 years. Owning a dog is a lifetime commitment, and you should be prepared to care for them through age-related health difficulties.

