German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 best therapy dog breeds in India

Lifestyle
Several dog breeds are known for their suitability as therapy dogs due to their temperament, trainability, and ability to provide comfort and support.
Labs are friendly, patient, and making them excellent therapy dogs. They are known for their calm and gentle nature, which allows them to connect well with people of all ages.
This breed's high intellect suits it for both service and therapeutic work. With the proper training, these canines can accomplish everything they set their minds to.
This intelligent breed is relatively easy to teach and is typically well-mannered. Pugs are amiable, get along well with most people, especially the elderly, and love to be petted.
They are friendly, social, and known for their affectionate nature. Their adaptability, patience makes them suitable for therapy work, particularly when a smaller dog is preferred.
Golden Retrievers are affectionate and eager to please. They are naturally inclined to comfort and often used as therapy dogs in hospitals, nursing homes, and schools.
Poodles are brilliant and versatile dogs. They come in different sizes and are often used as therapy dogs due to their hypoallergenic coats and ability to bond with their owners.
These gentle dogs are known for their affectionate nature and love for human companionship. They are often recommended for therapy work.