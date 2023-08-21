Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Menstrual pain relief: 5 incredible benefits of eating Dark Chocolate during Periods

    Eating dark chocolate during your period can provide several benefits that may help alleviate some common discomforts and improve your mood. Here are five benefits of indulging in dark chocolate during menstruation.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 9:08 PM IST

    Dark chocolate appears to live up to the hype when it is about relieving period cramps. Studies suggest that eating between 40–120 grams of dark chocolate daily during your period may help reduce pain. It is probably because dark chocolate is rich in magnesium, which can relax muscles and ease aches. Menstrual cramps can be severe enough to interfere with day-to-day activities for a few days every month, and several studies have reported that eating chocolate during periods can help relieve menstrual pain associated with periods. Dark chocolate is a source of magnesium, which helps relax the muscles and may stop the production of compounds that stimulate cramps. Also, it is rich in polyphenols, including flavonoids, which are chemical compounds that turn down the inflammatory process and act as potent antioxidants in the body and help make your mood better during periods.

    While dark chocolate offers these benefits, it is very much needed and essential to consume it in moderation, as it can be calorie-dense. Opt for chocolate with a higher cocoa content (70% cocoa or higher) for the most health benefits and less sugar. Remember that individual responses to chocolate can vary, so pay attention to how your body reacts and adjust your consumption accordingly.

    Here are 5 incredible benefits of eating Dark Chocolate during periods:

    1. Mood Improvement:

    Dark chocolate contains compounds that can boost mood and reduce feelings of irritability and sadness. It stimulates the release of endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which can help combat mood swings often associated with PMS.

    2. Pain Relief:

    The magnesium content in dark chocolate may help relax muscles and alleviate cramps and lower back pain, which are common menstrual symptoms. It also contains natural compounds that can act as mild pain relievers.

    3. Iron Source:

    Many women experience a drop in iron levels during their period, leading to fatigue and weakness. Dark chocolate is a source of iron, which can help replenish your iron stores.

    4. Stress Reduction:

    Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. During your period, stress levels may be elevated, and indulging in a small amount of dark chocolate can have a calming effect.

    5. Improved Energy:

    The small amount of caffeine in dark chocolate can provide a gentle energy boost without the jittery effects of caffeine in coffee or other caffeinated beverages. This can be especially helpful if you're feeling fatigued.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
