    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth

    These are some methods to derive the power of onion juice for promoting hair growth naturally. From DIY treatments to application techniques, learn how to revitalize your hair health using this age-old remedy.

    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Onion juice has long been hailed as a natural remedy for hair growth. Packed with essential nutrients and sulfur, it has the potential to rejuvenate hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. Here are 6 effective ways to make the most of onion juice for promoting healthy hair growth:

    1. DIY Onion Juice Serum

    Create your own potent onion juice serum by blending fresh onions and extracting their juice. Apply this mixture to your scalp, leaving it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing.

    2. Onion Juice and Coconut Oil Blend

    Combine onion juice with coconut oil to create a nourishing hair mask. Massage the mixture into your scalp, allowing the nutrients to deeply penetrate and promote hair growth.

    3. Onion Juice and Honey Mask

    Incorporate the moisturizing benefits of honey by mixing it with onion juice. This blend not only supports hair growth but also enhances hair shine and softness.

    4. Onion Juice Rinse

    Dilute onion juice with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. This method ensures the scalp absorbs the nutrients while also reducing the strong smell of onions.

    ALSO READ: Castor oil to Argan oil: 4 homemade serums for healthy Hair

    5. Onion Juice and Aloe Vera Gel

    Combine onion juice with aloe vera gel for a soothing hair mask. Aloe vera's healing properties complement the benefits of onion juice, making it an excellent choice for a scalp treatment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunday Times (@sundaytimes)

    6. Onion Juice Application Techniques

    Apply onion juice using a cotton ball, a brush, or a dropper to target specific areas of your scalp. This allows you to focus on problem areas and minimize wastage.

    ALSO READ: Here are 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
