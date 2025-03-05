Meenakshi Chaudhary birthday: 7 ways to style saree for tall women

Meenakshi Chaudhary is a well-known Tollywood actress known for her grace and killer looks. She is widely known for her fashion choices. As she is a tall woman, she has set a few of the incredible ways to style a saree for all the tall women who are struggling to style it the right way. Here are the 7 ways to style saree for tall women.

1. The classic colors twist:

Meenakshi embraces the traditional drape of a saree with a shot of modern touch, making it elegant and on trend. She chooses a sunrise color palette to enhance her glow and makes sure that the blouse has a modern touch to fit in the mono cromatic look. This makes her look more confident and attractive.

2. Experiment with patterns:

This style shows a blend of different patterns, like different colors with the same colored details on them. You can choose contrasting colors in a solid fabric to match it with the saree and blouse. The complementing colors, like silver, gold, etc., are the same on both the colors. This creates a stunning look on tall women embracing their qualities.

3. The Cotton traditional Saree:

The traditional cotton sarees are never out of style. This showcases the grace and comfort. Always choose light-colored cotton sarees or a combination of dark and light-colored cotton sarees. This gives a graceful look that adds glow to your face and enhances your features well.

4. The Glitter blend:

This style shows the sparkling blend of glitter and net fabric. This creates an attractive look and a visually appealing glow. You can opt for a dark-colored net saree with glitters on it aligned symmetrically for a well-even look. This look makes tall women look toned and perfect.

5. The Organza Saree:

This contemporary style elevates your look and confidence in one go. Floral-printed organza sarees are the game changers. If you are looking for a perfect fit for cocktail parties or a professional event. Organza floral prints are the perfect picks.

