Meenakshi Chaudhary birthday: 7 ways to style saree for tall women

Meenakshi Chaudhary is a well-known Tollywood actress known for her grace and killer looks. She is widely known for her fashion choices. As she is a tall woman, she has set a few of the incredible ways to style a saree for all the tall women who are struggling to style it the right way. Here are the 7 ways to style saree for tall women.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:29 AM IST

1. The classic colors twist:

Meenakshi embraces the traditional drape of a saree with a shot of modern touch, making it elegant and on trend.

She chooses a sunrise color palette to enhance her glow and makes sure that the blouse has a modern touch to fit in the mono cromatic look. This makes her look more confident and attractive.

budget 2025
article_image2

2. Experiment with patterns:

This style shows a blend of different patterns, like different colors with the same colored details on them.

You can choose contrasting colors in a solid fabric to match it with the saree and blouse. The complementing colors, like silver, gold, etc., are the same on both the colors. This creates a stunning look on tall women embracing their qualities.


article_image3

3. The Cotton traditional Saree:

The traditional cotton sarees are never out of style. This showcases the grace and comfort.

Always choose light-colored cotton sarees or a combination of dark and light-colored cotton sarees. This gives a graceful look that adds glow to your face and enhances your features well.

article_image4

4. The Glitter blend:

This style shows the sparkling blend of glitter and net fabric. This creates an attractive look and a visually appealing glow.

You can opt for a dark-colored net saree with glitters on it aligned symmetrically for a well-even look. This look makes tall women look toned and perfect.

article_image5

5. The Organza Saree:

This contemporary style elevates your look and confidence in one go.

Floral-printed organza sarees are the game changers. If you are looking for a perfect fit for cocktail parties or a professional event. Organza floral prints are the perfect picks.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Sandwich Generation: Connection with gen Z stress, strategies for self-care, family explained MEG

Sandwich Generation: Connection with gen Z stress, strategies for self-care, family explained

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Holi 2025 makeup guide: How to look glamorous while protecting your skin SRI

Holi 2025 makeup guide: How to look glamorous while protecting your skin

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look SRI

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look

Recent Stories

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity ATG

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH) shk

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophyd news march 5 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon