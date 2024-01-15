Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, messages, greetings WhatsApp/Facebook status, quotes to share with loved ones

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, celebrating the end of the winter season and the onset of spring. Here are wishes, messages, greetings WhatsApp/Facebook status, and quotes to share with loved ones.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated in India and various other parts of South Asia. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). This festival is observed on January 14th or 15th every year, depending on the solar calendar. The primary reason for celebrating Makar Sankranti is to mark the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It signifies the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, marking a shift in the sun's celestial path.

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, celebrating the end of the winter season and the onset of spring. It is a time to express gratitude for a successful harvest and to pray for continued prosperity in agriculture. The festival holds cultural importance and is celebrated with diverse customs and traditions across different states in India. It is known by various names such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes to share on this day

"May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, positivity, and abundant prosperity. May the kites of happiness and success fly high in your sky. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones!"

"As the sun transits into a new celestial path, I wish you a Makar Sankranti filled with new hopes, new aspirations, and new opportunities. May your life be as bright and colorful as the kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"Wishing you and your loved ones a harvest of happiness and a season of prosperity. May Makar Sankranti bring you closer to your dreams and fill your days with warmth and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"As the sun takes its journey northward, may your life also ascend towards greater heights. Wishing you and your loved ones a Makar Sankranti filled with love, laughter, and the sweetness of tilgul. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"May the vibrant colors of kites fill your life with happiness and positivity. May this Makar Sankranti bring new energy and enthusiasm into your days. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and prosperous Makar Sankranti!"

"On this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, may your life be filled with the sweetness of tilgul, the warmth of the sun, and the joy of flying high like a kite. Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Makar Sankranti!"

Makar Sankranti 2024: Messages to share on this day

"Wishing you a Makar Sankranti filled with the warmth of joy, the sweetness of tilgul, and the high-flying spirit of colorful kites. May this festival bring prosperity and happiness to our lives. Happy Makar Sankranti, my love!"

"As the sun moves into a new celestial path, I hope our journey together takes new heights of love and togetherness. Happy Makar Sankranti to the one who fills my life with brightness and warmth."

"On this Makar Sankranti, let's embrace the changing seasons of life with a heart full of love and gratitude. May our bond soar high like the kites in the sky. Wishing you a wonderful Makar Sankranti, my dearest."

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring happiness to our home, love to our hearts, and success to our endeavors. Let's celebrate the joy of togetherness and create beautiful memories. Happy Makar Sankranti, my love!"

"On this auspicious day, I send you my warmest wishes for Makar Sankranti. May the harvest season bless us with abundance, and our relationship continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Makar Sankranti, my love!"

"As we celebrate Makar Sankranti, let's cherish the moments of togetherness and make memories that last a lifetime. May our love soar high like the kites in the sky. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti, my sweetheart."

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring you immense joy, success, and prosperity. With you by my side, every moment becomes special. Happy Makar Sankranti to the one who makes my life extraordinary."

"On this auspicious day, I want to express my gratitude for your presence in my life. May our journey together be as bright and beautiful as the kites flying in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti, my love!"

"As we celebrate the festival of harvest, let's harvest the love and happiness that our relationship brings. Wishing you a Makar Sankranti filled with laughter, joy, and the sweetness of our togetherness."

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti fill our lives with the warmth of love and the sweetness of shared moments. Happy Makar Sankranti to the one who brightens my days and fills my heart with happiness."

WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share on this day

"Wishing my loved ones a Makar Sankranti filled with the warmth of togetherness, the sweetness of tilgul, and the joy of flying high like colorful kites. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"May the sun bless us with its divine light, and our lives be as vibrant as the kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti to all my dear ones!"

"As the sun begins its journey northward, let's embrace the new beginnings and opportunities that Makar Sankranti brings. Wishing love and prosperity to my cherished ones. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"On this auspicious occasion, may the winds of joy carry away all sorrows, and the kites of happiness soar high. Happy Makar Sankranti to my dearest family and friends!"

"Sending love and warmth on Makar Sankranti to all my near and dear ones. May our lives be filled with the colors of joy, love, and success. Happy Makar Sankranti!"

"May the festival of Makar Sankranti fill your heart with love, your home with happiness, and your life with prosperity. Wishing my loved ones a wonderful Makar Sankranti!"

"Let the kites of happiness fly high, and the strings of love keep us connected. Happy Makar Sankranti to my amazing circle of friends and family!"

"As we celebrate Makar Sankranti, let's soar high on the wings of love, joy, and prosperity. Wishing all my loved ones a beautiful and memorable Makar Sankranti!"

"On this festival of harvest, may the fields of our lives be filled with success and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti to the ones who make my life truly special!"

"May the sun radiate new hopes, the breeze carries away all worries, and the kites of our dreams soar high. Wishing a Happy Makar Sankranti to all my beloved friends and family!"