Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your family, friends

Maha Shivratri 2023: Maha Shivratri, also known as Mahashivratri, literally translates to 'the great night of Lord Shiva' and is one of the most important and auspicious Hindu festivals. On this auspicious day, share best wishes, messages, and greetings with your family and friends via Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

While Shivratri occurs every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri occurs only once a year, usually in the English month of February. The significance of Mahashivratri has been described in various legends throughout history.

According to the most popular legend, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati married on this day. It is the night of Shiva and Shakti's convergence, which means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Share beautiful wishes and greetings with your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

Maha Shivratri 2023: here are some auspicious wishes, greetings

1) May Lord Shiva's divine power shower upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri!

2) Lord Shiva will always remove dispel from our lives. Have faith. Maha Shivratri greetings.

3) May Lord Shiva direct you towards the path of success and peace. I wish you a joyous Maha Shivratri!

4) May Lord Shiva bestow his most precious blessings and good health on you and your family this Maha Shivratri. I wish you a joyous Maha Shivratri!

5) May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri!

6) Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Please bless us with a happy and peaceful life and noble wisdom. Every home should be prosperous. Happy Maha Shivratri!

7) May Lord Shiva's blessings always be with you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Shivratri!

8) Lord Shiva reminds us of our strengths and inspires us to work harder to achieve our goals. I wish you a joyous Maha Shivratri.

9) May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring you happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony. Happy Maha Shivratri.

10) May Lord Shiva always be with you in good and bad times. Warm wishes on Maha Shivratri to you.

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while worshipping and fasting for Lord Shiva

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival