Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Maha Shivaratri happens on February 18 this year. On this day, worshippers offer Lord Shiva a variety of offerings, including dhutra, bel patra, jalabhishek, and rudrabhishek.

    Getty Photos

    Every year, Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important holidays celebrated in India. The holiday has a particular position in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with tremendous zeal. Maha Shivaratri happens on February 18 this year. 
     

    Getty Photos

    On this day, worshippers offer Lord Shiva a variety of offerings, including dhutra, bel patra, jalabhishek, and rudrabhishek. But, of all these things, Bel Patra is the most important. Devotees line up outside temples beginning at midnight to place bel leaves on the Shivling. But do you know why bel patra leaves are regarded as lucky?
     

    Getty Photos

    These leaves are very significant in Lord Shiva devotion because they represent three of the Hindu religion's main deities: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. According to the Shiva Purana, this leaf is one of the six sacred objects used to worship Lord Shiva. We have listed the proper methods for offering bel patra to Shivling below.
     

    Getty Photos

    How many leaves should be offered?
    Offering 3 to 11 bel leaves on the Shivling is considered fortunate, but you can offer more. Even if you just have one bel patra leaf, Lord Shiva would be delighted if you worship him with a pure heart. Simultaneously, 108 bel patra should be presented on Shivling for early marriage.

    Getty Photos

    Before presenting Lord Shiva with bel patra, wash your hands
    Remember to carefully wash the bel patra before giving it to Lord Shiva. Aside from that, there should be no blemishes or cuts in the bel patra. Offering fractured bel patra does not bring good fortune. Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival

    Getty Photos

    Leaf fragments should not be served
    Insects leave a white imprint on the bel leaf known as a chakra. Make certain that no leaf includes the chakra or the bajra. When presenting bel patra, remember that three leaves should be provided to represent Lord Shiva's three eyes. Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: When is Maha Shivratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance

     

    Getty Photos

    Bel leaves infused with Kumkum should be served
    Remember only to lay the smooth section of the leaf on the Shivling. On the other hand, writing Om Namah Shivay on bel leaves with kumkum or sandalwood is said to be more productive.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW RBA

    Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW

    Shehzada Full movie LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film Tamil version out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality RBA

    Shehzada Full movie LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film Tamil version out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality

    Vaathi LEAKED: Dhanush, Samyukhta's movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Vaathi LEAKED: Dhanush, Samyukhta's movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Meme fest explodes after Disney+Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order - adt

    Maha political crisis: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-judge bench for reconsideration Nabam Rebia order

    Mahashivratri 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while worshipping and fasting for Lord Shiva RBA

    Mahashivratri 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while worshipping and fasting for Lord Shiva

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon