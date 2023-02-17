Mahashivratri 2023: How to offer 'Bel Patra', 'Jalabhishek' on shivling/Lord Shiva; know the correct way

Maha Shivaratri happens on February 18 this year. On this day, worshippers offer Lord Shiva a variety of offerings, including dhutra, bel patra, jalabhishek, and rudrabhishek.

Every year, Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important holidays celebrated in India. The holiday has a particular position in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with tremendous zeal. Maha Shivaratri happens on February 18 this year.



On this day, worshippers offer Lord Shiva a variety of offerings, including dhutra, bel patra, jalabhishek, and rudrabhishek. But, of all these things, Bel Patra is the most important. Devotees line up outside temples beginning at midnight to place bel leaves on the Shivling. But do you know why bel patra leaves are regarded as lucky?



These leaves are very significant in Lord Shiva devotion because they represent three of the Hindu religion's main deities: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. According to the Shiva Purana, this leaf is one of the six sacred objects used to worship Lord Shiva. We have listed the proper methods for offering bel patra to Shivling below.



How many leaves should be offered?

Offering 3 to 11 bel leaves on the Shivling is considered fortunate, but you can offer more. Even if you just have one bel patra leaf, Lord Shiva would be delighted if you worship him with a pure heart. Simultaneously, 108 bel patra should be presented on Shivling for early marriage.

Before presenting Lord Shiva with bel patra, wash your hands

Remember to carefully wash the bel patra before giving it to Lord Shiva. Aside from that, there should be no blemishes or cuts in the bel patra. Offering fractured bel patra does not bring good fortune. Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival

Leaf fragments should not be served

Insects leave a white imprint on the bel leaf known as a chakra. Make certain that no leaf includes the chakra or the bajra. When presenting bel patra, remember that three leaves should be provided to represent Lord Shiva's three eyes. Also Read: Mahashivratri 2023: When is Maha Shivratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance

