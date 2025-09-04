Lunar eclipses have long been surrounded by myths, especially concerning pregnant women. Here’s a clear guide separating facts from beliefs with practical safety tips.

In the same year of 2025, two total lunar eclipses would occur, one from March 13 to March 14, and the other from September 7 to September 8, according to Indian standards time (IST). The September one would be the last lunar eclipse in the year. It's also referred to as Sutak Grahan according to Hindu traditions despite not being visible from India. Pregnant women are believed to have to take certain precautions during such events for the good health of mother and child according to cultural beliefs.

Do's for Pregnant Women During a Lunar Eclipse

Stay Indoor: Recommended to be inside the house during the stages of eclipse in a peaceful surroundings for mental relaxation.

Conduct Spiritual Practices: Reading of holy scriptures, chanting mantras, or meditation can lead to bringing ideal energy and peace of mind.

Light Meals Before-the-Event: Digestion should be very easy-having very watery food before the event so you feel less discomfort during it.

Put Tulsi leaves in Food/Water: In the general custom, tulsi or holy basil is very sacred and protective, so it can be used in food or water.

Rest Up Well: Resting and avoiding strain helps keep the mind and body stress free.

Don'ts For Pregnant Women On A Lunar Eclipse

Looking at the Eclipse: Pregnant women are by tradition advised not to see the eclipse since it will affect him.

Do not eat during eclipse: eating food is considered by cultural practices as drawing in evil energies.

Do not travel: It is preferred to stay home with that to reduce unnecessary physical strain or stress.

Stay Away from Negatives Thinks: Essential for well-being for both mother and baby.

After the Eclipse

After the Lunar Eclipse, Carry out customs such as taking a bath and wearing fresh clothes after the eclipse. If one cannot take a full bath, washing the face, hands, and feet, or wiping the body with a damp cloth is considered to be purifying. It is also believed that cleaning the house and sprinkling holy water will bring positive energy.

Expectant mothers who follow such practices down the Hindu tradition may still do so, even in the year 2025, when both lunar eclipses are not visible in India. These have nothing to do with science but with cultural beliefs. Thus, they are followed to get sound peace of mind and spiritual comfort. Ultimately, it is about keeping both the mind and body fit during pregnancy. Consult an appropriate doctor regarding all medical matters.